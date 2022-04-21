What the 49ers Might Get for Trading Deebo Samuel

These are the 10 teams that are most likely in the market.

Deebo Samuel wants out. Now the 49ers have to figure out what they can get for him.

Here are the teams the 49ers might trade with.

1. Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have a huge need for a wide receiver -- their top one currently is Olamide Zaccheaus -- plus they have pick No. 8 in the first round as well as two twos and two threes.

The 49ers potentially could trade Deebo Samuel, picks 105 and 187 to Atlanta for pick 8, or they could trade Samuel to Atlanta for picks 43, 58, 74 and a 2023 third rounder.

Likelihood: Low. The Falcons are tanking for a young quarterback -- better to pair him with a young wide receiver from the upcoming draft.

2. New York Jets

They need a wide receiver, plus the coaches know Samuel, plus their jobs are on the line, plus they have tons of picks including two in the top 10.

The 49ers potentially could trade Samuel, picks 105 and 187 to the Jets for pick 10, or the 49ers could trade Samuel and pick 187 for picks 35, 38 and 69.

Likelihood: Low. The Jets probably won't trade pick 10, and the 49ers probably won't accept offer No. 2 because it doesn't include a first-round pick and they're afraid of the P.R. hit they would take, but it would be a good trade.

3. Houston Texans.

They need everything and have two early third-round picks and two early fourth-round picks.

The 49ers potentially could trade Samuel, picks 61 and 105 to Houston for picks 13 and 37, or the 49ers could trade Samuel and pick 187 to Houston for picks 13 and 80.

Likelihood: Medium. Landing pick 13 would be a good acquisition, but the 49ers likely would have to give up a few of their own picks along with Deebo to get it.

4. Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens reportedly already made an offer for Samuel that the 49ers rejected. Maybe the Ravens will make another offer, considering Samuel would make them Super Bowl contenders.

The 49ers potentially could trade Samuel to Baltimore for picks 14 and 76, or they could trade Samuel to Baltimore for picks 45, 76 and a first-round pick in 2023.

Likelihood: High. The Ravens have seven picks in the top 130 and Samuel is exactly what they need. If they offer pick 14 this year, it probably will be the highest pick the 49ers can get for Samuel.

5. Philadelphia Eagles.

Most people expect the Eagles to take a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks. Samuel would make them a solid playoff team, but would they rather draft a young wide receiver to pair with their young quarterback, Jalen Hurts?

The 49ers potentially could trade Samuel, picks 93 and 187 to Philadelphia for picks 15 and 51, or the 49ers could trade Samuel and pick 172 to Philadelphia for picks 15, 83 and 101.

Likelihood: Medium. Both sides probably would prefer the second deal. The Eagles certainly have the assets to get Samuel while keeping one of their first-round picks.

6. New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are expected to draft a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks, so they could be in the market for Samuel.

The 49ers potentially could trade Samuel to New Orleans for picks 19, 48 and 194.

Likelihood: Low. The Saints simply can't afford Samuel and Micahel Thomas at the same time.

7. Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are desperated for wide receivers after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason

Likelihood: Zero. There's no chance the 49ers trade Samuel to their rival.

8. Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys currently don't have the cap space for Samuel, but Jerry Jones could find a way to make it work if he thinks he could profit.

The 49ers potentially could trade Samuel to Dallas for picks 24, 56 and a 2023 second-round pick.

Likelihood: Medium. This would be a shrewd move by the Cowboys if they can pull it off.

9. Tennesse Titans.

The Titans need a wide receiver, considering the mess they're in with A.J. Brown, but he and Samuel have the same agent.

Likelihood: Zero.

10. Kansas City Chiefs.

They need a wide receiver after trading Tyreek Hill. Plus, Andy Reid and Mahomes would make Samuel the most dangerous weapon in the NFL.

The 49ers potentially could trade Samuel to Kansas City for picks 29, 30 and 135.

Likelihood: High. Samuel instantly would make the Chiefs Super Bowl favorites, and the 49ers could say they got two first-round picks, even though they're practically second-round picks.