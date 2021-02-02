Where Jimmy Garoppolo Ranks Among NFC West Quarterbacks

The NFC West might have the best quarterbacks of any division in the NFL.

The Rams recently replaced Jared Goff with Matthew Stafford -- a big upgrade for them. Sure, the 49ers could have traded a couple first-round picks for Stafford, but chose not to. And for good reason. Stafford isn't that great.

But is he better than Jimmy Garoppolo? Where does Garoppolo currently stack up with the other starting quarterbacks in the division?

Let's rank them.

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks.

By Wilson's standards, he had a down season in 2020 -- he threw a career-high 13 interceptions. But he also threw for 4,212 yards, ran for 513 yards, threw 40 touchdown passes, ran for two touchdowns, completed 68 percent of his throws and won 12 games. That would have been a career season for any other quarterback in this division. Wilson sets the highest standard. And his numbers should improve next season because the Seahawks recently poached the Rams offensive system.

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals.

He carried a flawed team with an inept head coach to an 8-8 record as a 23-year old in 2020. Along the way, Murray threw for 3,971 yards, ran for 819 yards, threw 26 touchdown passes, ran for 11 touchdowns and completed 67.2 percent of his throws. Not bad. Murray is a talented, improving passer and one of the most electric runners in the NFL regardless of position. His legs are what separate him from the next two quarterbacks on this list.

3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford isn't particularly mobile, but he has one of the strongest arms in the NFL. Only Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes might have stronger arms than Stafford. And Stafford never has had the type of running game or coaching he's going to get with the Rams. He has the potential to win an MVP in the next couple years.

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo does not have the potential to win an MVP ever. He has had a terrific running game for years, and yet he holds the offense back because he's a statue who can't throw deep or near the sideline. He's not as gifted as Stafford, Murray or Wilson, but there are things Garoppolo does well, and when healthy he's a serviceable-to-good quarterback. Still, he clearly is the worst one in the NFC West.

Time for the Niners to get a new quarterback.