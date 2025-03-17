All 49ers

Which 49ers Free Agent was the Easiest to Let Walk Away?

There is one player who departed the 49ers in free agency that was the easiest to watch walk away.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks (65) blocks New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (center left) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward are two departures that sting the 49ers.

Both were beloved players who were significantly impactful starters. Replacing them will be tough with what they provide on and off the field.

Aside from those two, the 49ers will have no qualms about letting the rest of their free agents walk. Talanoa Hufanga is one player the 49ers will not regret, especially for what he signed for.

However, Hufanga isn't the player who was the easiest for the 49ers to let walk away in free agency. The easiest free agent to let walk away was Aaron Banks.

Despite being a starter at right guard since 2022, Banks was a no-brainer to leave without contention. Look at what he got from the Packers.

Banks signed a four-year, $77 million deal with $27 million guaranteed. That is an absurd amount of cheddar for an average to slightly above-average guard.

And that is assuming last year was an outlier for him. Banks was horrendous in 2024 and ended the year injuring his MCL. The Packers are insane for that contract.

Maybe if Banks was coming off in 2023 and was healthy, then sure. It's feasible he signed for a highly priced deal. But at that number, there's no way he is worth that.

There is no way the 49ers were going to come close to that. Guards are the most interchangeable position on the offense.

It shouldn't be difficult for the 49ers to find an upgrade at left guard unless they roll with Ben Bartch. He was sturdy when he filled in for Banks last year before he got injured.

Ultimately, out of all the free agents that have left the 49ers, Banks is the top player the 49ers will not kick themselves over for not bringing back.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

