Which 49ers Free Agent was the Easiest to Let Walk Away?
Dre Greenlaw and Charvarius Ward are two departures that sting the 49ers.
Both were beloved players who were significantly impactful starters. Replacing them will be tough with what they provide on and off the field.
Aside from those two, the 49ers will have no qualms about letting the rest of their free agents walk. Talanoa Hufanga is one player the 49ers will not regret, especially for what he signed for.
However, Hufanga isn't the player who was the easiest for the 49ers to let walk away in free agency. The easiest free agent to let walk away was Aaron Banks.
Despite being a starter at right guard since 2022, Banks was a no-brainer to leave without contention. Look at what he got from the Packers.
Banks signed a four-year, $77 million deal with $27 million guaranteed. That is an absurd amount of cheddar for an average to slightly above-average guard.
And that is assuming last year was an outlier for him. Banks was horrendous in 2024 and ended the year injuring his MCL. The Packers are insane for that contract.
Maybe if Banks was coming off in 2023 and was healthy, then sure. It's feasible he signed for a highly priced deal. But at that number, there's no way he is worth that.
There is no way the 49ers were going to come close to that. Guards are the most interchangeable position on the offense.
It shouldn't be difficult for the 49ers to find an upgrade at left guard unless they roll with Ben Bartch. He was sturdy when he filled in for Banks last year before he got injured.
Ultimately, out of all the free agents that have left the 49ers, Banks is the top player the 49ers will not kick themselves over for not bringing back.