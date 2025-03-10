Report: Talanoa Hufanga is Leaving the 49ers for the Broncos
The expected news has come to pass.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga is leaving the 49ers in free agency to sign with the Broncos. Hufanga lands a three-year, $45 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.
There was no way the 49ers were going to re-sign Hufanga to that number or anywhere close. 2024 was the worst season of his career. Injuries played a significant role for him.
However, when he was healthy, he never managed to provide a positive impact. He made more negative plays than positive.
Hufanga played a large part in the safety position being putrid for the 49ers. He took way too many poor angles and missed tackles that allowed big plays.
I'm sure the 49ers have no qualms about him leaving. Besides, he is a worse fit under Robert Saleh's scheme, so his departure was always expected.
Since it was expected, the 49ers surely have a plan to address the safety position. They cannot go into 2025 with Ji'Ayir Brown as their second-best safety.
I anticipate the 49ers going after Ashtyn Davis. He was drafted by the Jets and was there with Saleh. He should be a cheap addition and replacement for Hufanga.
Hopefully, Hufanga can find luck with his health and can get close to his All-Pro form. I wouldn't hold my breath on that though.
