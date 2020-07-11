All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Which Players the 49ers could Trade for Jamal Adams

Grant Cohn

Raheem Mostert wants off the 49ers. Jamal Adams wants off the Jets. Can these teams help each other?

Absolutely.

The 49ers need to improve their secondary -- they could use Adams, the best strong safety in the NFL. And the Jets must improve their running game -- it ranked last out of 32 teams in yards per carry last season. They could use Raheem Mostert, who led all running backs in yards per carry in 2019.

The Jets don’t want to trade Adams, but may not have a choice. He has demanded a trade, and listed the 49ers as one of seven teams he would agree to join. And the 49ers reportedly have interest in trading for Adams, according to Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith and me.

The 49ers probably don’t want to trade Mostert, either -- he was incredibly valuable last season. But what if he can help them trade for Adams? What if the Jets covet Mostert?

Some media have speculated the Jets covet 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey. But this offseason, the Jets spent their first-round pick on left tackle Mekhi Becton, and gave a three-year, $27.3 million contract to right tackle George Fant. Those two have to start -- the Jets invested too much in them to park either one on the bench. So where does McGlinchey figure in? Teams don’t rotate offensive tackles.

But they certainly rotate running backs.

Mostert seems like a better fit for the Jets than McGlinchey. Mostert can split carries with Le’Veon Bell, who used to be great but averaged just 3.2 yards per carry last season and hasn’t averaged more than 4 yards per carry since 2016. Sharing a workload with Mostert might revive Bell’s career.

The 49ers could offer the Jets Mostert, Jaquiski Tartt and a first-round draft pick for Adams. Mostert and Tartt each probably are worth third-round picks. And the Jets have $24.4 million in cap space, so they can afford to give Mostert a raise and also pay Tartt, who would replace Adams in their secondary.

And the 49ers actually would save money in 2020 by doing this trade, because they would create more than $4.4 million in cap space, which they could use to re-sign George Kittle. And trading Mostert would allow the 49ers to save future draft picks they’d have to include in this trade if he weren’t in it.

Seems like a fair deal for both sides.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Raheem Mostert's Trade Request could Play Out

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade. Here's how this situation could play out.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

REPORT: The 49ers have "Inquired" about Jamal Adams

Both the 49ers and Seahawks have had preliminary discussions with the Jets about trading for All Pro safety Jamal Adams, according to reports.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Will the 49ers do George Kittle the way they did DeForest Buckner?

Why the 49ers might trade George Kittle in 2021 like they traded DeForest Buckner in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

Montana1680

Top 5 49ers Training Camp Questions and Projections

Here are projections for the top-five 49ers training camp battles.

Nick_Newman

Will Raheem Mostert’s Trade Request Cause a Rift in the Locker Room?

49ers running back Raheem Mostert requested a traim. Could some teammates resent his decision?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dallas9er

Despite Optimism for Kendrick Bourne, be Prepared to Tame Expectations

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is a quality No. 3 receiver, nothing more.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Niner4life41

A Healthy McKinnon Adds Needed Wrinkle to 49ers Offense

If the 49ers trade Raheem Mostert, Jerick McKinnon can replace him and add a new dimension to the offense.

Maverick Pallack

by

Niner4life41

Evaluating Both Sides of Raheem Mostert's Trade Request

Observing the financial dispute between Raheem Mostert and the 49ers

Leo Luna

by

Niner4life41

49ers Running Back Raheem Mostert Requests Trade

The 49ers refused to give Raheem Mostert a raise, so he has requested a trade.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Pay Kittle: Why the Handling of His Extension is a Defining Moment for John Lynch

Here's why 49ers general manager John Lynch must handle George Kittle's extension wisely.

Nick_Newman

by

Aje806tx49