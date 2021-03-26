Which Position Will the 49ers Draft in Round 1 if They Don't Take a QB?

They don't have any glaring needs, other than the glaring need for a long-term answer at quarterback. The 49ers are set at left tackle, center, tight end, defensive end and linebacker.

Thanks to all the moves the 49ers made in free agency, they now can draft a quarterback in Round 1 if they want to.

They don't have any glaring needs, other than the glaring need for a long-term quarterback. The 49ers are set at left tackle, center, tight end, defensive end and linebacker.

So the 49ers certainly could spend their first-round pick on a quarterback for the first time since 2005, even though they still have Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. He's not their future. The 49ers need to plan for one.

But the 49ers own the 12th pick, and lots of teams need quarterbacks. It's possible the quarterback the 49ers want to take, whomever he might be, won't be available when they're on the clock.

So if the 49ers miss out, what position will they most likely draft?

They could draft a cornerback, because they need depth at that position and they need a bigger body to match up with huge receivers such as divisional rival D.K. Metcalf.

But the 49ers just signed two starting cornerbacks in free agency -- Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. So the 49ers don't necessarily need to spend a first-round pick on another starter at that position. They could wait until Round 2 or 3 to take a cornerback.

Don't be surprised if they spend their first-round pick on a wide receiver.

Because they lost their No. 3 receiver, Kendrick Bourne, who played more than their starting fullback, Kyle Juszczyk.

Plus, starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk missed a combined 13 games last season, and Samuel in particular has an extensive injury history.

And Kyle Shanahan is a former wide receiver who just can't help himself. I'm guessing he'd spend the No. 12 pick on Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle or Ja'Marr Chase in a heartbeat.