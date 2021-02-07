Which Team Will Win Super Bowl LV?

Before the season started, I predicted the Buccaneers and Chiefs would make it to the Super Bowl. So I'm off to a good start.

But I also predicted the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl. And now I want to change that prediction, because I believe the Buccaneers will win.

The Chiefs are weaker than they were last year against the 49ers. Since that Super Bowl, the Chiefs have lost their left tackle, Eric Fisher, their right guard, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and their right tackle, Mitchell Schwartz.

Plus Patrick Mahomes has an injured toe and isn't running as well as he did last year.

Before Mahomes injured his toe and the Chiefs lost their left tackle for the season, they played the Buccaneers in Tampa on Nov. 29 and won 27-24. In that game, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combined to gain 351 yards and score three touchdowns. Those two caught 21 of Patrick Mahomes' 37 completions. Just monster performances. And the Chiefs still won by only three points.

I'm guessing Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who's brilliant, will have a new-and-improved game plan to slow down Hill and Kelce and force Mahomes to throw to other, lesser players. And the Chiefs offense will struggle like it did for three and a half quarters against the 49ers last year.

Tom Brady is playing his best and is locked in -- he gets two weeks to prepare at home. The Super Bowl is in Tampa, meaning the Buccaneers get to sleep in their beds and maintain their daily routines.

As opposed to the Chiefs, who are away from home for two weeks and already have experienced a horrible event. Head coach coach Andy Reid's son, Britt Reid, who also is the Chiefs outside linebackers coach, hit a parked car while he was driving drunk and critically injured a five-year-old girl.

If Andy Reid is a human being, this accident will weigh on him because two people's lives could be ruined and one of them is his son.

Super Bowl LV should be an extremely close game. Little things will determine who wins. And it seems the little things point to the Buccaneers winning.

FINAL SCORE: Tampa 27, Kansas City 20