Skip to main content
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

Who Will the 49ers Hire as Their Next Quarterback Coach?

It seems like John Beck is the 49ers' unofficial quarterback coach. He played for Kyle Shanahan in Washington, and already has a head start coaching Shanahan's next franchise quarterback.

Tom Pelissero wrote something rather amusing when he reported that former quarterback coach Rich Scangarello had left the 49ers to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.

Scangarello clearly has value as a coach -- that's why Kentucky hired him as an offensive coordinator, and why the Denver Broncos hired him for the same position in 2018, although they fired him after just one year.

But despite how good of a tactician and football mind Scangarello might be, he certainly is not "a widely respected quarterback developer." As far as I can tell, he hasn't developed any quarterbacks. The only one he possibly could put on his resume is Jimmy Garoppolo, but he hasn't developed since the 49ers traded for him in 2017. That's precisely why the 49ers spent three firsts and a third-round pick to replace him just last year.

So Scangarello's departure shouldn't hurt the 49ers, because what they need is an actual quarterback developer. Someone with a track record of success. Someone who specializes in the mechanics of playing quarterback, not x's and o's.

Read More

That's the kind of position coach Kris Kocurek is. He's the defensive line coach, and arguably the best assistant on the 49ers staff. He doesn't seem to aspire to be a coordinator. He is a defensive line specialist, a damn good one.

That's the kind of quarterback coach Trey Lance desperately needs. And he's working with one this offseason -- quarterback guru John Beck, who will fine tune Lance's throwing mechanics and footwork.

It seems like Beck is the 49ers' unofficial quarterback coach. He played for Kyle Shanahan in Washington, and already has a head start coaching Shanahan's next franchise quarterback. 

I say give Beck the title and make it official.

My Post (35)
News

Who Will the 49ers Hire as Their Next Quarterback Coach?

By Grant Cohn
40 seconds ago
USATSI_17206989
News

Report: 49ers QB Coach Rich Scangarello is Leaving for the University of Kentucky

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
3 hours ago
My Post (89)
News

Trey Lance Faces More Pressure in 2022 Than if he Started in 2021

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
6 hours ago
My Post (22)
News

Is John Lynch the Best Choice to Replace Troy Aikman as Fox's Lead Analyst?

By Grant Cohn
21 hours ago
USATSI_17517054 (1)
News

Could the 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo if They Cannot Trade him?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 24, 2022
USATSI_16954476
News

Five Tight Ends the 49ers Should Target in Free Agency

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 23, 2022
My Post - 2022-02-23T133016.325
News

Adam Schefter Says It's No Lock the 49ers Will Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

By Grant Cohn
Feb 23, 2022
My Post - 2022-02-23T084728.368
News

Trey Lance's Mobility is the Key to Improving the 49ers Offense

By Ben Meyerson
Feb 23, 2022