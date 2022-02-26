Who Will the 49ers Hire as Their Next Quarterback Coach?

It seems like John Beck is the 49ers' unofficial quarterback coach. He played for Kyle Shanahan in Washington, and already has a head start coaching Shanahan's next franchise quarterback.

Tom Pelissero wrote something rather amusing when he reported that former quarterback coach Rich Scangarello had left the 49ers to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky.

Scangarello clearly has value as a coach -- that's why Kentucky hired him as an offensive coordinator, and why the Denver Broncos hired him for the same position in 2018, although they fired him after just one year.

But despite how good of a tactician and football mind Scangarello might be, he certainly is not "a widely respected quarterback developer." As far as I can tell, he hasn't developed any quarterbacks. The only one he possibly could put on his resume is Jimmy Garoppolo, but he hasn't developed since the 49ers traded for him in 2017. That's precisely why the 49ers spent three firsts and a third-round pick to replace him just last year.

So Scangarello's departure shouldn't hurt the 49ers, because what they need is an actual quarterback developer. Someone with a track record of success. Someone who specializes in the mechanics of playing quarterback, not x's and o's.

That's the kind of position coach Kris Kocurek is. He's the defensive line coach, and arguably the best assistant on the 49ers staff. He doesn't seem to aspire to be a coordinator. He is a defensive line specialist, a damn good one.

That's the kind of quarterback coach Trey Lance desperately needs. And he's working with one this offseason -- quarterback guru John Beck, who will fine tune Lance's throwing mechanics and footwork.

I say give Beck the title and make it official.