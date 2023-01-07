Why Brock Purdy's Transition from College to the NFL has Seemed So Easy

Clearly, Purdy is on a stacked team -- maybe the best one in the NFL. That helps. But it's important to remember where he came from.

Rookie quarterbacks aren't supposed to play this well.

Rookie quarterbacks are supposed to go through growing pains and a learning curve -- that's what we've been led to believe. But so far, Brock Purdy has gone through neither. He's undefeated, and he seems better in the NFL than he did at Iowa State.

How is this possible?



Look at all the quarterbacks who were drafted in Round 1 of the 2021 draft: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. All five have struggled and gone through major adversity early in their careers. So what makes Purdy different?

Most of the players on the 49ers point to Purdy's experience -- he was a four-year starter who threw a whopping 1,467 passes in college. Most draft-eligible quarterbacks don't enter the NFL with that many live reps.

But there have been many four-year starters in college who haven't had nearly the success Purdy has had. So what's unique about him?

Clearly, Purdy is on a stacked team -- maybe the best one in the NFL. That helps. But it's important to remember where he came from. Purdy went to Iowa State, which is hardly an NCAA powerhouse. It's just another school in the Big 12. Sometimes it has a talent advantage over its opponent, and sometimes it does not. And yet Purdy still managed to play well and win there.

Now he has a talent advantage every week. Not only does he have the best group of weapons and the best left tackle in the league, he has the best defense, too. Suddenly, it's like he's playing at the University of Georgia. The NFL game must feel easier for Purdy than the college game did, because at Iowa State the best teammate he had on offense was running back Breece Hall, who's outstanding. But Purdy didn't play with elite receivers in college. Now he has two elite wide receivers (when healthy), an elite tight end and the best pass-catching running back in the world.

Life must feel pretty good for the Purd Man.