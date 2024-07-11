Why Brandon Aiyuk Should Participate When the 49ers Begin Training Camp
Training camp is less than two weeks away for the San Francisco 49ers.
As much as the excitement will be brewing that the season is drawing closer, it is really the suspense on contract negotiations between the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk that all eyes will be on. It really likes a tense situation at this point given what has occurred in the last month.
My guess is that nothing much changes by the time training camp kicks off, which means Aiyuk will be inclined to hold out or hold in. But I don't think that is the right move for him. Aiyuk should participate when the 49ers begin training camp.
There is no benefit for Aiyuk refraining from practicing with the team. All he is going to do his hurt himself more by not participating in a timely manner than if he holds out for a contract extension that probably isn't coming. Aiyuk has zero leverage. Showing up or not won't move the needle for the 49ers to get it done.
If anything, they might like it because it gives them more opportunities to get Ricky Pearsall and even Jacob Cowing up to speed. I get why Aiyuk feels he shouldn't or doesn't want to show up, especially the injury factor, but the reality is there isn't much of anything he can do. Even Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Jerry Rice has insinuated that Aiyuk should flip the page on holding out.
“I think his main focus right now, Brandon Aiyuk, is just to play football," said Rice to NBC Sports Bay Area. "Play football and just let his ability speak for itself, and we'll see what happens after the season. That's in his control. That's what you want. I think he would love to have had that security already, and he wouldn't have to really think about it and he can just go play football.
If the 49ers were willing to wait until Week 1 by playing hardball for a deal to get done with Nick Bosa, then they are going to feel that way for Aiyuk who isn't close to the same level of impact Bosa is to the team. It's not a fair situation at all for him, which is probably why it lead him to start shining a light through social media.
That way he can paint the picture of the 49ers being the side who aren't willing to play ball in negotiations. If he doesn't show up and participate from day one, then I think he will still be fine. However, I don't think he should miss more than the first two weeks of camp and even two weeks is pushing it.
Showing up and participating from the start helps maintain how he starts the season at a high-level. And who knows? Perhaps him doing all of that makes the 49ers feel differently about paying him and they give in a little. Either way, holding out of participation doesn't swing leverage his way and will only hurt his stock.