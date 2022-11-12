Why Drake Jackson is Primed to for a Breakout Game Against the Chargers

For once, the 49ers are not the most injured team when they take the field Sunday.

The Chargers have plenty of impactful players missing in action when they come to Levi's Stadium. But one player who is of intrigue is the starting right tackle Trey Pipkins.

Currently listed with a questionable status, Pipkins did not practice all week. Nick Cothrel, who covers the Chargers over at Charger Report, wouldn't hold his breath on Pipkins being active. Even without his word, I find it hard to believe that a player who didn't practice all week will be active. And if they are giving him a chance, then that tells me how concerned the Chargers are with their backup right tackle. They're already without their star left tackle Rashawn Slater for the year, so it could be open season on Justin Herbert.

Sunday night is primed for Drake Jackson to have a breakout game against the Chargers.

Going against a player that isn't starting material has to at least make it a level playing field for him. Considering Jackson is a solid situational pass rusher, he should be able to take advantage of this great opportunity ahead of him. I am expecting Jackson's first ever multi-sack game. He has to take advantage of what is in front of him.

"I think he's a very talented player who does help us out and I see much more room to grow," said Kyle Shanahan. "I think the more powerful he gets, the more physical he can get, grow into his body. There's a lot more there, but I've been happy with him. He's coming along nice and again, we're not halfway there yet, so there's plenty of room to get a lot better and the challenge is also to not get worse."

Jackson could see his snaps increased as well against the Chargers. Samson Ebukam is listed as doubtful with a quad and Achilles injury. I would suspect the 49ers sit him out, which will only give Jackson a greater emphasis on the opportunity for him to make a major impact. Now, the Chargers allow the least amount of sacks (10) in the league and that isn't just because of Herbert's ability to evade sacks. Some of that at least gets credited by the offensive line.

Still, with a backup right tackle, this should be the game where Jackson accumulates sacks and pressures. Everyone should be able to look back at this game with Jackson as a standout. The wide receivers the Chargers are trotting out should not give the 49ers secondary any issue, so Herbert will have to scramble and hold the ball longer. It can't just be Nick Bosa doing all of the work.

It is time for Jackson to step up and prove why he was a steal in the draft.