Why It's More Realistic to Trade for Matthew Stafford than Deshaun Watson

Both Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford could be available for trade, and Watson is a better quarterback than Stafford. This we know.

Both Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford could be available for trade, and Watson is a better quarterback than Stafford. This we know.

But to get Watson, the 49ers would have to send the Houston Texans at least three first-round draft picks and three second-round draft picks. And that probably wouldn't be enough. Because the 49ers have the 12th pick this year -- not great -- and would compete for Watson with teams that have much higher draft picks, teams such as the Jets and Dolphins, who own the second and third picks in the upcoming draft, respectively.

So the 49ers probably can't even get Watson. And if somehow they were to land him, they'd have to pay him $35 million per season starting in 2022. And that's too much for him.

Stafford will be much cheaper.

Stafford would cost the 49ers maybe one first-round pick and one second-round pick. And then if they were to acquire him, they'd have to pay him just $20 million in 2021 and only $23 million in 2022. Meaning he would be cheaper than Jimmy Garoppolo. And significantly better.

Hypothetically, the 49ers could send Garoppolo back to the Patriots probably for a second-round pick, and then send that pick to Detroit in a package for Stafford.

And Detroit might be accept that offer. New Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently was asked about Stafford, and wouldn't guarantee him a spot on the 2021 Lions roster.

"It is my job to evaluate the entire roster," Holmes said, "and through that process I have not had any discussions with Matt or any players, for that matter. So you know, I just want to be fair into the process to make sure we evaluate that thoroughly, but obviously, Matt, very good football player."

Yes, obviously. And very attainable, it seems. Much more so than Watson.

Pick up the phone, Kyle Shanahan. Call Holmes. See what he wants for Stafford.

It couldn't hurt.