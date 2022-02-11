Why Joe Montana Thinks Trey Lance Isn’t Ready

Garoppolo had to deal with Trey Lance breating down his neck this past season, just as Montana had to deal with Steve Young for years

Thanks a lot, Joe.

For some strange reason, Joe Montana made an appearance at media row during Super Bowl week and told Kevin Clark of The Ringer that the 49ers' plan for the future is all wrong, that Trey Lance isn't ready to start and that they should keep Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I think they should keep Jimmy until they find somebody that helps," Montana said. "I don't think Trey is ready to play yet. As myself and after talking to some of the players, it's one of those things that if you can keep Jimmy healthy, he plays well enough to get you here."

I'm guessing Montana went to the Super Bowl and said this because he wanted to be the certain of attention for a week. In that sense, he succeeded.

Here are my three takeaways from what Montana said:

1. He talked to the some of the players.

Who?

You're telling me 65-year-old Joe Montana is hanging out with current players on the 49ers are 40 years younger than him? Who does he even know on the team? When does he ever come around the facility? I've rarely seen him.

I'm supposed to believe that teammates of Trey Lance seeked out Joe Montana in particular to tell him Lance isn't ready? Why would they do that? And why would they go to Montana? Who is he to them?

2. Why would Montana say something so careless without seeing for himself?

Let's asssume he actually spoke to some players on the 49ers. Why would he reveal the secret they told him confidence? And why would he be satisfied with a second hand account? Why wouldn't he want to go to practice and see for himself? He's the greatest quarterback of all time -- he's an expert on quarterback play. If he spent time around Lance, he might develop an informed opinion. But Montana has seen Lance play just as much as you have, and now he has made a final declaration that Lance isn't ready. What an unfair thing to do the kid. Montana has to understand the weight his words carry.

3. Joe Montana clearly identifies with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Which is strange, because Montana was so much better than Garoppolo. But Garoppolo had to deal with Trey Lance breating down his neck this past season, just as Montana had to deal with Steve Young for years, and I'm guessing Montana feels bad for Garoppolo. I'm guessing Montana still has feelings of anger and betrayal toward the 49ers because they traded him and went with Young.

Whatever Montana feels, he should stop talking. The 49ers' current quarterback situation has nothing to do with him. He's only making things harder for his former team.