Skip to main content

Why Throwing Mechanics are a Bigger Issue for Garoppolo than Lance

People like to focus on Garoppolo's quick release, which is pretty, but a delivery is more than just the upper body -- it's the entire body.

Steve Young called Trey Lance's throwing mechanics a "work in progress," which is a fair assessment. That's why Lance spent all offseason working on his mechanics, tightening his throwing motion and finetuning his footwork. Still, it's fair to wonder whether the 49ers can get to the Super Bowl with a quarterback who has a questionable delivery.

And the answer is yes. How do I know? They did it three seasons ago with Jimmy Garoppolo, who never sets his feet when he passes. 

People like to focus on Garoppolo's quick release, which is pretty, but a delivery is more than just the upper body -- it's the entire body, and a big reason Garoppolo releases the ball so fast is because he chooses not to set his feet. And not setting his feet costs him both velocity and accuracy, which limits the entire offense, because he can't throw downfield or near the sideline, and his ball placement is erratic at best. His high completion percentage is a reflection of all the short passes he throws, and his elite receivers who contort their bodies to catch passes that aren't thrown in stride.

In five seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo never improved his footwork. In fact, it got worse after he tore his ACL. And he never acknowledged that he needed to work on that part of his game. That's why he's out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lance acknowledges that he needs to work on his delivery. That's why he has improved it from last year to now. He is the kind of quarterback who is honest about his weaknesses and determined to improve them, as opposed to Garoppolo, which is why Lance will improve when Garoppolo never has.

So while Garoppolo might have a better delivery than Lance today, he won't for much longer.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17035774
News

Will Nick Bosa Have Over or Under 11.75 Sacks in 2022?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III1 hour ago
My Post-1 (7)
News

Ranking the Best 49ers Quarterbacks in their Primes Since 1980

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
My Post - 2022-07-06T134438.618
News

Will it be an Issue if the 49ers Retain Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 Season?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 22, 2022
My Post-1 (1)
News

Steve Young Seems to Think Trey Lance and Alex Smith are Similar

By Grant CohnJul 21, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-14T141410.766
News

49ers and Deebo Samuel Reportedly Have “Nothing Imminent” on a Contract Extension

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 21, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-20T135127.451
News

The 49ers Reportedly Have Given Jimmy Garoppolo Permission to Seek Trade

By Grant CohnJul 20, 2022
USATSI_13966009
News

Steve Young Explains how Trey Lance can Become a Leader on the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 20, 2022
USATSI_17444826
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Will be Fully Cleared by Mid-August

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 19, 2022