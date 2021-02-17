Why Offensive Line Should Be the 49ers' Top Priority

It amazes me how many people think the solution to a bad offensive line is a new quarterback.

The 49ers offensive line gave up 83 quarterback hits in 2020 -- more than any other offensive line in the NFL. Plus it got TWO quarterback injured, not just one.

So naturally, some fans and experts say the 49ers simply need a new quarterback, a mobile one who can scramble around and make bad blockers seem good.

As if the new guy won't get injured behind the 49ers' atrocious pass protection.

Asking a quarterback to mask a weak offensive line is a losing strategy. It never works for the Seahawks. They haven't returned to the Super Bowl since they gave Russell Wilson a mondo extension and gutted their offensive line to afford it.

And that strategy didn't work for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, even though they were the favorites and most people picked them to win simply because they had Patrick Mahomes, the most talented quarterback in the world. Surely a bad offensive line wouldn't hold him back, right?

Wrong. Mahomes scrambled for nearly 500 yards behind the line of scrimmage, and the Chiefs still lost to a team with a 43-year-old quarterback who can't move, because that team had the better offensive line and supporting cast.

Which brings me to the 49ers. Lots of people think they should trade all their assets for Deshaun Watson, as if he can win a Super Bowl with no pass protection even though Mahomes can't.

Give me a break.

Watson went 4-12 last season. He's not superman. He needs a supporting cast, needs an offensive line, just as every quarterback does.

The 49ers currently have one good offensive lineman -- Trent Williams. And he's a free agent. He might not return. And the rest of the starters are sub par.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey blew 32 blocks in 2020 -- fourth most in the NFL according to Sports Info Solutions. And left guard Laken Tomlinson blew 26 blocks -- fifth most among guards.

The 49ers must replace those two AND re-sign Williams before they can put a quarterback in a position to succeed.

Big people allow little people to play football. The 49ers should know this by now.