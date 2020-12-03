Why Robert Saleh will be a Good Head Coach

Robert Saleh is the hottest coordinator in the NFL right now. It seems the 49ers defensive guru will have his pick of the head-coach openings this offseason.

But don't take it from me. Take it from two of the smartest defensive players in the NFL -- Fred Warner and Richard Sherman. Warner spoke about Saleh's credentials on Thursday, and Sherman spoke of them after Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's what they said:

WARNER: "He knows exactly who he is and what he wants the defense to look like in terms of our core values, playing with effort, technique, violence. We know exactly what we're going to do. We're not going to do a lot. We're just going to do it as fast and as physical as we can. I think that's what makes him so great. He makes sure there's no gray area in terms of coaching and teaching. There are a lot of coaches out there who just coach, but he's a great teacher. All those things put together is what makes the product you see on the field."

SHERMAN: "You have to give Robert Saleh an abundance of credit, and unusual amount of credit. I don't think he's getting enough credit, not only here but in the league in general. To have the injuries we've had week after week after week, the setbacks week after week. We lose two defensive linemen during the Bye week. We lose backers throughout the week. We have guys who can't practice. Javon Kinlaw barely got to practice on a Friday. It's week after week, and Saleh never makes an excuse. And we're still a top-five defense in almost every category. There are (coordinators) out there with All Pros who've never had an injury, never had any adversity, and they're not putting out a top-five defense. (Saleh) is not making any excuses. He's making great plans week in and week out and we're making it happen. I expect him to be a head coach next year because of what he's able to do. He's able to rally men. He's a leader of men. And that goes a long way."

With endorsements like those, who needs an agent?