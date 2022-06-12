Why the 49ers Believe So Strongly in Talanoa Hufanga

Let's be honest. Ever since last year's draft, the 49ers have been much more enthusiastic about Talanoa Hufanga, a fifth-round pick, than Trey Lance, the future of the franchise.

To be fair, the 49ers have said nice things about Lance lately. But when talking about Hufanga, they've been effusive with their praise from Day 1. That's why Hufanga played 395 snaps last year even though he started only three games -- the 49ers invented ways to get him on the field, as opposed to Lance, who made a few red-zone appearances early in the season, then played only when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, and finished the season with just 178 snaps.

So why do the 49ers believe so strongly in Hufanga?

They'd say it's because he's so professional for a young player. He carries himself like an All Pro veteran even if he plays like a rookie. Coaches appreciate mature young players.

I'm sure Hufanga is extremely mature -- his mentor is Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.

But there's another reason the 49ers are so high on Hufanga.

Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch came to the 49ers in 2017, they've drafted just three safeties: Adrian Colbert in 2017 (Round 7), Marcell Harris in 2018 (Round 6) and Hufanga in Round 5. Tarvarius Ward was drafted in Round 3 to play cornerback, then the 49ers moved him to safety when they learned he couldn't play corner. It's yet to be determined if he can play safety.

That means the 49ers' current regime hasn't drafted a safety higher than Round 5. Hufanga is the richest draft investment the 49ers have made at safety in more than half a decade. Clearly they don't value the position as highly as they value all the other ones, which is shocking considering general manager John Lynch is one of the greatest safeties ever.

All the 49ers seem to want is a solid starting safety, and if they can find one in Round 5, they'll be ecstatic.

Essentially, they're shopping for safeties at thrift stores and bragging about finding one in the 50-percent-off bin. The 49ers love Hufanga for the same reason you love that one t-shirt you bought at the flea market for two dollars that definitely was worth at least six.

That's a special feeling.