All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Why the 49ers Haven't Extended John Lynch's Contract

Grant Cohn

When the 49ers extended Kyle Shanahan’s contract, many media people wondered why they didn’t extend general manager John Lynch also. I wondered. Maybe the 49ers will announce an extension for Lynch soon, but you have to wonder.

Lynch must be feeling kind of weird right now. Until the 49ers step up for Lynch, this is how things look to me.

Shanahan did a phenomenal job in 2019. But so did Lynch. Why didn’t the 49ers give him an extension, too? Did he do something wrong? Did he not help build the 49ers into an elite team?

In 2017, the 49ers gave both Lynch and Shanahan six-year contracts. Now, Shanahan is the fifth-highest-paid head coach in the league -- a major raise, while Lynch gets no raise, no raise we know about. And who knows how much more power Shanahan’s new contract gives him? He could become the defacto general manager. Lynch may have just lost power inside the organization. Certainly seems that way.

Shanahan’s father, Mike, always wanted personnel power when he was in the NFL. He wanted to be the vice president of football operations -- the general manager, essentially -- as well as the head coach. And he was the vice president of football operations on the Broncos and Redskins. And he never won a Super Bowl while juggling both jobs. Neither did Mike Holgrem in Seattle.

Does Kyle Shanahan want total control of his team like his dad wanted? Is that what he bargained for?

The 49ers hired Lynch in 2017 precisely because Shanahan wanted to pick the players and Lynch would let him. Lynch doesn’t have a scouting background -- he’s a former player who became a broadcaster. He has no ego when it comes to picking players. He gives Shanahan who he wants.

Trent Baalke wouldn’t do that. Baalke was a former scout with a big ego who got in the way, constantly drafted players his coaches didn’t want. He drafted Tank Carradine in the second round even though defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told Baalke that Carradine didn’t fit the defense. Baalke drafted Carradine anyway and he was a bust. Lynch is so much better than Baalke.

In 2017, the 49ers needed Lynch. They couldn’t make Shanahan the head coach and general manager -- he wasn’t experienced enough. He was 37. Fans and media would have criticized Jed York for giving too much responsibility to a first-time head coach.

So the 49ers hired Lynch, who is respected, polished, sophisticated, articulate and local -- he went to Stanford. He’s a great face of an organization. When the 49ers stunk, he was the deodorant. He covered up their stench. Gave them credibility. Erased Baalke and Jim Tomsula from the memories of 49ers fans. Lynch was important.

But the best deodorant in football, better than a charming GM, is winning. And the 49ers won last season. So they don’t need a figurehead general manager anymore. Meaning they may not need Lynch, and they just told him that by extending Shanahan’s contact and not his, at least for now.

They can give Shanahan total power and no one will criticize them. Everyone believes he’s the superstar of the organization. If they were to fire Shanahan after next season, he would be the top head-coaching candidate on the market, and some team would give him lots and lots of money. The 49ers can’t replace him.

Lynch probably realizes he can bide his time in Santa Clara until his contract expires in 2023, or he can leave and go back to broadcasting, or he can become a general manager somewhere else. He has an excellent resume. He helped build this 49ers team.

If Lynch leaves, the 49ers might elevate his No. 2 guy, Vice President of Player Personnel Martin Mayhew, to general manager. Just a couple weeks ago, Shanahan spoke on a video conference with Bay Area reporters and said the NFL needs more black general managers. Mayhew is black.

Maybe none of this has crossed Lynch’s mind. Or, maybe it has. How else can he interpret the 49ers snubbing him?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers Could Trade for Aaron Rodgers in 2021

The Packers could make Aaron Rodgers available for trade in 2021, and the 49ers could be interested.

Grant Cohn

by

TommyKnockers

The Strengths and Weaknesses of Brandon Aiyuk

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

49ers Give Kyle Shanahan New Six-Year Contract Through 2025

The 49ers gave head coach Kyle Shanahan a new six-year contract that will keep him in San Francisco through 2025.

Grant Cohn

Why 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Will Have Slow Start in 2020

Here's why 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will have a slow start in 2020.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

15 49ers Who Could Leave After 2020: Part 3

15 prominent people on the San Francisco 49ers could leave the organization in 2021. Here are the final five.

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

The Mt. Rushmore of NFL Defensive Coaches

These are the four most innovative, influential defensive coaches ever.

Grant Cohn

by

KT49er

The 49ers All-Decade Defense

These are the 49ers' best defensive players of the past 10 years.

Nick_Newman

Is Kendrick Bourne a Sleeper in Fantasy Football?

49ers wide-receiver is one of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite targets. Does that make Bourne fantasy-football sleeper?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

15 49ers Who Could Leave After 2020: Part 2

15 prominent people on the San Francisco 49ers could leave the organization in 2021. Here are the second five.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

3 Things to Know About 49ers' New Pass Game Specialist Mike Rutenberg

The San Francisco 49ers just hired a new defensive pass-game coordinator -- Mike Rutenberg.

Nicholas Cothrel