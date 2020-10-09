Why the 49ers Need to Blowout the Dolphins

A 2-2 record through four games of the 2020 NFL season is not how the San Francisco 49ers envisioned their "revenge tour".

Injuries have certainly hurt the 49ers, but this is team is good enough to manage even without a handful of their key players. Luckily for them, they will be returning a good portion of their injured players this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The most notable return is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

With Garoppolo back in the fold, there is no reason the 49ers cannot beat the Dolphins at home. In fact, the 49ers need to blowout the Dolphins.

The last time I mentioned the 49ers needing to blowout a team was against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. That was because the 49ers needed to back up all their talk of "revenge tour" throughout the offseason.

This time around, the 49ers need a blowout win to get their swagger back. Yes, a win is a win and surely it is sufficient enough to feel good about.

But there is always a tremendous feeling when teams win in blowout fashion. That much was evident every time whenever I would step into the locker room following one like against the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers.

Losing to the Eagles definitely put some of the players in a foul place. Linebacker Fred Warner certainly wasn't pleased after the loss noting how "pissed" he was in his postgame presser.

That anger that he and the rest of the team feels needs to be taken out on the Dolphins. The 49ers still have not won a game at home, which is absurd. That needs to be corrected come Sunday when the Dolphins step onto the field at Levi's Stadium.

A blowout win is also needed to showcase that the 49ers are still a force to be reckoned with. When they lost to the Eagles, that showed how beatable they were. I do not care who was the starting the quarterback. The Eagles in the week prior to playing the 49ers were intentionally playing for a tie against the Cincinnati Bengals.. There is no excuse for losing against the Cardinals, just like there isn't against the Eagles because the 49ers were in those games and should have finished the job.

Now they are staring at a 2-2 record and ranked last in the NFC West.

They have to blowout the Dolphins. Let loose from all the frustrations, get that "Hot Boyz", or maybe now it is "YAC Boyz"?, swagger back and send a message to the division that the 49ers still own everyone.