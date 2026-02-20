The 49ers are Thankful Robert Saleh Didn’t Take This Coach with Him
In this story:
After one year as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh has moved on to the Tennessee Titans to take the head coach job.
It was the least surprising move of the offseason. Each passing week suggested Saleh would receive offers to lead organizations again, as the 49ers’ defense performed extremely well without Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. He ultimately ended up with the Titans.
He brought Gus Bradley in as the Titans’ defensive coordinator, a move that came as no surprise to many considering their close affiliation.
But one 49ers coach remained, and that can be seen as Saleh's parting gift to the organization.
Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer stays put
When Saleh came back in January 2025, it was one of the best moves the 49ers made following their disastrous 6-11 2024 campaign.
But he brought in Brant Boyer from the New York Jets, where he served from 2016 to 2024. Special teams had been exceptionally poor for the 49ers in 2024, yet that was completely turned around in 2025.
EPA ranked the 49ers among the best teams in the league, with an EPA output of +7.1 per game. Eddy Piñeiro converted his kicks reliably, putting everyone at ease, while punter Thomas Morstead and returner Skyy Moore also impressed.
Crucially, Boyer won’t be moving with Saleh to the Titans. Boyer remaining in San Francisco is one of the few things that could positively benefit the 49ers. While special teams ultimately don’t have nearly as much impact as offense and defense, it is still a phase of the game that requires efficiency and continuity.
Now the 49ers must think ahead this offseason
Piñeiro, Morstead, Moore, and Luke Gifford are all set to enter free agency in March. Special teams is one area where the 49ers need to address roster needs heading into the offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising if the team released multiple players from this group.
First and foremost, Piñeiro will likely stay. He’s a must-keep, having emerged as one of the standout stories of the season. Piñeiro proved to be ultra-reliable, something the 49ers will be forever grateful for after the difficult stretches they endured with Jake Moody.
Morstead staying for an extra year wouldn’t be a surprise, though he turns 40 in March. While age isn’t necessarily a crucial factor for kickers or punters, his return would make sense given his past affiliation with Boyer before joining the 49ers.
Let's see what happens with Moore and Gifford.
