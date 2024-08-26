All 49ers

Why the 49ers Re-Signed TE Logan Thomas

Kyle Shanahan revealed why the 49ers brought back tight end Logan Thomas nearly three weeks after they released him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reacts after a catch and personal foul against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (82) reacts after a catch and personal foul against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers released veteran tight end Logan Thomas on Aug. 9.

Oddly enough, they would end up re-signing him over two weeks later. The 49ers treated Thomas like a boomerang. So, why did the 49ers re-sign Thomas? Was it a mistake?

Here is what Kyle Shanahan had to say about it on Sunday.

"Logan wasn't a guy we wanted to let go of," Shanahan said. "He just had his injury and stuff. We had some other roster issues and we told him if we were able to get him back on before this went, as long as he got healthy we would, and we had a spot for him and I think he had some opportunities with other teams also, but he wanted to come back to here and we felt very fortunate for that because we definitely wanted him back.”

Shanahan indicated that Thomas dealt with an injury. However, it wasn't cited when he was initially released. It was believed that his release proved he could not win the No. 2 tight end spot to accompany George Kittle.

Thomas isn't an adept blocker, which is crucial for a tight end on the 49ers. He's a solid receiver with little blocking capability. But it seems his release was more out of neccessity given injuries to other positions. When he was released, the 49ers signed punter Pressley Harvin III and defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin.

Perhaps the 49ers didn't view his absence away from the time as a big deal since he's a veteran. He likely already has the offense picked up and can slide in easily. It would make sense since the 49ers brought him back. You have to wonder if he will become a role player or if he's simply for depth.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News