Why the 49ers Re-Signed TE Logan Thomas
The San Francisco 49ers released veteran tight end Logan Thomas on Aug. 9.
Oddly enough, they would end up re-signing him over two weeks later. The 49ers treated Thomas like a boomerang. So, why did the 49ers re-sign Thomas? Was it a mistake?
Here is what Kyle Shanahan had to say about it on Sunday.
"Logan wasn't a guy we wanted to let go of," Shanahan said. "He just had his injury and stuff. We had some other roster issues and we told him if we were able to get him back on before this went, as long as he got healthy we would, and we had a spot for him and I think he had some opportunities with other teams also, but he wanted to come back to here and we felt very fortunate for that because we definitely wanted him back.”
Shanahan indicated that Thomas dealt with an injury. However, it wasn't cited when he was initially released. It was believed that his release proved he could not win the No. 2 tight end spot to accompany George Kittle.
Thomas isn't an adept blocker, which is crucial for a tight end on the 49ers. He's a solid receiver with little blocking capability. But it seems his release was more out of neccessity given injuries to other positions. When he was released, the 49ers signed punter Pressley Harvin III and defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin.
Perhaps the 49ers didn't view his absence away from the time as a big deal since he's a veteran. He likely already has the offense picked up and can slide in easily. It would make sense since the 49ers brought him back. You have to wonder if he will become a role player or if he's simply for depth.