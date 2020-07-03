All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Why the 49ers should Trade for David Njoku

Grant Cohn

Another excellent player might force his way off his team and wind up on the 49ers.

First, Jets safety Jamal Adams requested a trade and listed the 49ers as a preferred destination. Now, Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Browns don’t want to trade Njoku -- they picked up his fifth-year option just this offseason. But they also signed free agent tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year, $42 million contract, meaning Hooper will start and Njoku probably won’t play as much as he’d like. So he wants out.

Should the 49ers trade for him?

Why not?

The 49ers have a Super Bowl window that could close after next season -- they will have 26 unrestricted free agents in 2021. They need to do everything possible to win the Super Bowl in 2020. And Njoku would help.

Njoku is an excellent athlete. The Browns took him with the 29th pick in 2017, the same year the 49ers drafted Kittle in Round 5. Those two would make an elite tandem, even better than the Buccaneers’ tandem of Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.

And Njoku is relatively cheap. He would cost the 49ers just $1.7 million in 2020, and $6 million in 2021. They could afford to pay him and Kittle and, say, Jamal Adams, if they were to trade for him.

Njoku caught just five passes in 2019 -- he missed most of the season with a broken wrist. But in 2018, when he was just 22, he caught 56 passes for 639 yards and 4 touchdowns. He likely would catch lots of passes on the 49ers, because they lost starting wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders this offseason, and Deebo Samuel currently has a broken foot. The 49ers could feature two-tight end formations.

Considering Njoku’s injury history and his trade demand, the Browns have very little leverage. So the 49ers probably could get him for a fourth-round pick and a player such as Dante Pettis or Solomon Thomas.

Tell me one good reason the 49ers shouldn’t make this trade, because I can’t think of one.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

REPORT: D.J. Reed Tears Pectoral Muscle

49ers cornerback D.J. Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and most likely will start the 2020 season on the NFI list.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

2020 Could be Last Time 49ers Defense is Elite

The 49ers defense could regress in 2020 if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh leaves to become a head coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

mrmjmiller

Why the 49ers Need to Extend Raheem Mostert 'Sooner Rather than Later'

The 49ers should give running back Raheem Mostert an extension before he becomes even more expensive.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Nicholas Cothrel

How the Jamal Adams Saga could Play Out

A trade that would send Jamal Adams to the 49ers reportedly is picking up steam. Here's how that trade could play out.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

REPORT: Raheem Mostert Wants a Raise

49ers running back Raheem Mostert reportedly requested a raise earlier this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Why 2020 is a Make-or-Break Season for Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers can cut or trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, so 2020 is a critical season for him.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why George Kittle might Accept $13 Million per Season from 49ers

Here's why All Pro tight end George Kittle might accept $13 million per season from the 49ers, even though he's worth much more.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

What Kind of Role could Jauan Jennings Carve Out as a Rookie?

Rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings could play in the slot for the 49ers in 2020.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

bbruneauca

The Biggest 49ers Storylines Heading into 2020 Season

These are the biggest stories about the 49ers heading into the 2020 season.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan