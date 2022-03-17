Why the 49ers Signed Hassan Ridgeway

The 49ers added depth to their defensive line on Wednesday.

They signed former Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to ESPN. Here's Sports Illustrated's Eagles Today's rundown of Ridgeway:

"Ridgeway was a rotational player along the Eagles’ front during his three years in Philadelphia. His first two seasons were cut short due to injury after playing seven games in each of them, but in 2021 he stayed healthy to play in all 17. He played 33 percent of the defensive snaps with 20 tackles and two sacks. He started his career with three seasons in Indianapolis."

The 49ers signed Ridgeway for the following three reasons:

1. Ridgeway has experience playing defensive tackle in a Wide 9 front. He played in one from 2019 to 2020 when the Eagles defensive coordinator was Jim Schwartz, who introduced the Wide 9 to the 49ers current defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek, when they worked together on the Lions.

2. The 49ers lost their starting nose tackle, D.J. Jones, in free agency. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos. So the 49ers need a new nose tackle. Ridgeway isn't nearly as good as Jones, which is why Jones is getting $10 million per season on average and Ridgeway is getting $2.5 million. But Ridgeway will provide depth the 49ers desperately need on the interior of their defensive line.

3. The 49ers new starting nose tackle, Javon Kinlaw, has an injured knee and might not be dependable. The 49ers drafted him in Round 1 two years ago, so they'll expect him to take Jones' job, but there's no guarantee Kinlaw is up to the task. Call Ridgeway Kinlaw insurance.