Skip to main content

Why the 49ers Signed Hassan Ridgeway

Ridgeway has experience playing defensive tackle in a Wide 9 front.

The 49ers added depth to their defensive line on Wednesday.

They signed former Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, according to ESPN. Here's Sports Illustrated's Eagles Today's rundown of Ridgeway:

"Ridgeway was a rotational player along the Eagles’ front during his three years in Philadelphia. His first two seasons were cut short due to injury after playing seven games in each of them, but in 2021 he stayed healthy to play in all 17. He played 33 percent of the defensive snaps with 20 tackles and two sacks. He started his career with three seasons in Indianapolis."

The 49ers signed Ridgeway for the following three reasons:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

1. Ridgeway has experience playing defensive tackle in a Wide 9 front. He played in one from 2019 to 2020 when the Eagles defensive coordinator was Jim Schwartz, who introduced the Wide 9 to the 49ers current defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek, when they worked together on the Lions.

2. The 49ers lost their starting nose tackle, D.J. Jones, in free agency. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Denver Broncos. So the 49ers need a new nose tackle. Ridgeway isn't nearly as good as Jones, which is why Jones is getting $10 million per season on average and Ridgeway is getting $2.5 million. But Ridgeway will provide depth the 49ers desperately need on the interior of their defensive line.

3. The 49ers new starting nose tackle, Javon Kinlaw, has an injured knee and might not be dependable. The 49ers drafted him in Round 1 two years ago, so they'll expect him to take Jones' job, but there's no guarantee Kinlaw is up to the task. Call Ridgeway Kinlaw insurance.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_16705138
News

Will the 49ers Regret Letting Raheem Mostert Walk?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III22 minutes ago
USATSI_17548965
News

Should the 49ers go After Julio Jones?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III15 hours ago
My Post - 2022-03-16T104114.732
News

49ers Reportedly Willing to Trade for Deshaun Watson Under Certain Conditions

By Grant Cohn21 hours ago
My Post - 2022-03-16T082036.524
News

49ers $9 Million Under the Cap After Restructuing Kittle and Armstead

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
USATSI_17554018
News

What the 49ers are Getting in Charvarius Ward

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMar 15, 2022
My Post - 2022-03-15T092425.050
News

49ers Sign Oren Burks

By Grant CohnMar 15, 2022
My Post - 2022-03-15T064529.781
News

The Good and Not So Good About the 49ers' Signing Charvarius Ward

By Grant CohnMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17302767
News

49ers Sign Former Chiefs Cornerback Charvarius Ward

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMar 15, 2022