All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Why the 49ers still haven't made a Statement about Kyle Shanahan's Extension

Grant Cohn

Six days have passed since the 49ers extended Kyle Shanahan’s contract, and Jed York still hasn’t said a word about it nor extended John Lynch.

Hmm.

I don’t know if the 49ers intend to extend Lynch -- I assume they do. I hope they do. But I can tell you exactly why York hasn’t made a statement about Shanahan.

First, some background.

Last Monday, the 49ers gave Shanahan a three-year extension through 2025. The 49ers announced the news with a press release, but it did not have a statement from York or Lynch. It just contained facts and figures from the Public Relations Department. Highly irregular.

When a team extends its head coach, both the owner and general manager almost always provide written statements for the press release to show their pride in the head coach and list all the ways he earned his new contract. To make the occasion official.

But York couldn’t make a statement, because he didn’t extend Lynch’s contract.

Had York praised Shanahan, people would wonder if York meant Shanahan was more responsible for the 49ers’ turnaround than Lynch. So York has gone silent.

But his silence raises questions, too. Questions such as:

Why didn’t the 49ers extend Lynch’s contract?

Will the 49ers extend Lynch’s contract soon?

Will the 49ers promote Lynch?

Are the 49ers still happy with Lynch?

Do the 49ers intend to replace Lynch with one of his underlings, Adam Peters or Martin Mayhew?

Are Lynch and Shanahan still partners?

Do Lynch and Shanahan still get along?

Had York been transparent the day he extended Shanahan and made a statement saying Lynch was next, none of these questions would exist.

But York won’t speak. So Lynch can’t speak, either. He hasn’t tweeted in almost a month -- unusual for him. He did not tweet congratulations to Shanahan for his extension or acknowledge it in any way. And Lynch has not addressed Deebo Samuel’s broken foot, Richie James Jr.’s broken wrist or the unnamed 49ers player who has Covid.

A general manager should talk about those things.

But the 49ers have not made Lynch available to the media since the draft. I hope I’m wrong, but it sure looks like they’re phasing him out. York can clear up this confusion right now by making a two-sentence statement. Or even a one-sentence statement.

Say something, Jed.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Deebo Samuel Eclipse 900 Yards Receiving in 2020?

DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's receiving yards at 900.5.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

How Deebo Samuel's Injury will Change the 49ers Offense

The 49ers will have to change the structure of their offense while Deebo Samuel is out with a broken foot.

Grant Cohn

Undersized Givens could Make Big Impact in 49ers' DL Rotation

Kevin Givens can help the 49ers replaced defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Maverick Pallack

Antonio Brown and the 49ers Need Each Other Now More than Ever

Here's why the 49ers should sign Antonio Brown.

Nick_Newman

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers Should NOT Sign Antonio Brown

The 49ers need a wide receiver after Deebo Samuel broke his foot, but they should not sign Antonio Brown.

Grant Cohn

by

Nicholas Cothrel

Should the 49ers Trade for Jamal Adams?

Jamal Adams would accept a trade from the Jets to the 49ers. Should the 49ers be interested?

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Hell Yes, the 49ers Should Trade for Jamal Adams

Jets strong safety Jamal Adams listed the 49ers a team he'd like to play for, and here's why they should trade for him.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Signing a Wide Receiver is Unnecessary for 49ers

The 49ers shouldn't sign a wide receiver even though Deebo Samuel broke his foot and will miss three to four months.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Mitchell Alan

Richie James Jr. Breaks Wrist

49ers wide receiver Richie James Jr. broke his wrist and will miss two months.

Grant Cohn

by

Nicholas Cothrel

49ers Player Tests Positive for Covid

An unnamed 49ers player tested positive for Covid after working out with teammates in Nashville.

Grant Cohn