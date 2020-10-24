SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Why the 49ers will Beat the Patriots

Grant Cohn

The 49ers saved their season last Sunday with a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Now they have to save it again.

This Sunday's game against the New England Patriots will be another must-win game. Because the following Sunday the 49ers will fly to Seattle to play the Seahawks -- meaning the Niners will play another road game after a cross-country trip. Practically a scheduled loss. 

If they lose to the Patriots, the 49ers could be 3-5 real quickly.

It's a must-win game for the Patriots, too. They've lost two games in a row and haven't lost three in a row since 2002. If they lose to the 49ers, they drop to 2-4 and their season will be over, too.

Tough spot for the 49ers.

But they haven't lost yet. In fact, they're going to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxboro and here's why:

1. The 49ers have a better run defense than the Patriots.

Both teams want to avoid passing as much as possible. And both teams run the ball extremely well. So run defense will be critical. And the 49ers have given up the 10th-fewest rushing yards in the league this season while the Patriots have given up the 16th-fewest rushing yards.

The 49ers have an elite linebacker tandem -- Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw -- while the Patriots have a couple guys named Ja'Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche. The 49ers will exploit those guys in lots of ways.

2. The 49ers have better pass catchers than the Patriots.

Patriots head coach and defensive mastermind Bill Belichick will make it his business to shut down George Kittle -- that's obvious. But the 49ers have so many other players they can give the ball to, players such as Kyle Juszczyk, Ross Dwelley, Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Richie James Jr. The 49ers can win without forcing passes to Kittle.

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will make it his business to shut down Julian Edelman -- that also is obvious. And the Patriots have no dangerous pass catchers other than Edelman. They can't win without forcing him the ball. He is their entire passing game, and the 49ers can shut him down by double-covering him. Simple.

3. The 49ers have a more accurate quarterback than the Patriots.

If the game becomes a pocket-passing contest, the 49ers will win it, because Jimmy Garoppolo is far more accurate than Cam Newton.

Even when Newton completes pass, his throw is off target. Every time he drops back, his first and best option is to scramble. If the 49ers can contain him in the pocket and double cover Edelman, Newton will have nowhere to go. And even if he does find an open receiver, chances are he'll overthrow him.

4. The 49ers have a spy for Cam Newton.

It's difficult to contain a supreme athlete such as Newton in the pocket for an entire game. Eventually, he'll escape and someone will have to chase him down. 

And the 49ers have the perfect man for the job -- linebacker Fred Warner. He's the best player on their defense and arguably the best middle linebacker in the NFL. He should spy Newton and hit him hard if he scrambles. Make him think twice about running. Make him tap out like he tapped out in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos.

5. The 49ers have a comparable coaching staff to the Patriots.

No one outcoaches the Patriots, but the 49ers will hold their own. Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh are two of the smartest coaches in the league and they'll have their players ready for this playoff-type game.

Shanahan has faced Belichick three times, and each time Shanahan's offense has scored fewer points than the previous game. Which means Belichick has begun to figure him out.

Shanahan must adjust. Must have a Plan A and a Plan B. Because once Belichick sees Plan A, he will adjust and shut it down like he did in the Super Bowl when Shanahan was the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator. This time, Shanahan must adjust to Belichick's adjustments. And if Shanahan does that, the 49ers will win.

Final score: 49ers 20, Patriots 17.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers are in Good Hands With Their Backup Safeties

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers are in good hands with their backup safeties.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three 49ers Who Should Get More Playing Time

Here are three San Francisco 49ers who deserve more playing time.

Nick_Newman

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 7

Here are the give burning questions that will determine whether the San Francisco 49ers beat the New England Patriots Week 7.

Jack Hammer

49ers Put Dante Pettis on the Trade Block

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly have made available wide receiver Dante Pettis for a trade. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed this.

Grant Cohn

49ers Safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt OUT against the New England Patriots

Both Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt will miss the San Francisco 49ers game against the New England Patriots.

Grant Cohn

Three Keys to a 49ers win Sunday against the Patriots

In one of the most important games of the season, here are three keys to a 49ers win in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Vinny Saglimbeni

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 7 Game at New England

Here are the five key players to watch when the San Francisco 49ers play the New England Patriots.

Maverick Pallack

49ers RB JaMycal Hasty is Mini-Marshawn Lynch

A breakdown of 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty, who plays like a mini-Marshawn Lynch.

Grant Cohn

by

MattySolo

Why the 49ers Will Have Success Defending Against Cam Newton's Mobility

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers defense will contain New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick Gushes over 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave gushing praise for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Grant Cohn