Skip to main content

Will the 49ers Cut Trey Sermon?

Sermon was the 49ers third-round pick last year -- they even traded up to get him. But he was a big disappointment.

Let's be honest. The 49ers drafting a running back in Round 3 this year was not a good sign for Trey Sermon.

Sermon was the 49ers third-round pick last year -- they even traded up to get him. But he was a big disappointment. He was inactive for 8 of 17 regular season games and two of three playoff games, meaning the 49ers didn't even trust him to be a backup half the time. And when he played, he averaged a measly 4.1 yards per carry.

Then the 49ers drafted Ty Davis-Price in Round 3 this year -- a big vote of no-confidence for Sermon it would seem.

Barring injury, the top-three running backs on the roster, the ones active on game days, probably will be Davis-Price, Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. Which means the 49ers will have space for one more running back -- Sermon, or JaMycal Hasty.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Hasty played over Sermon, because Hasty was the third-down back. But he wasn't particularly good or reliable in that role. He finished the season with 16 carries, 23 catches and two fumbles.

This season, the third-down back most likely will be Jeff Wilson Jr., who missed the first half of last season with a knee injury. He's a quality receiver out of the backfield.

And that means the 49ers won't necessarily need Hasty anymore. Plus if they cut him, they probably could re-sign him to their practice squad.

Sermon might not play much next season, but he almost certainly will make the team. The 49ers spent too much draft capital on him to admit he's a bust so soon.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_17591640
News

Where do the 49ers Stand Within the NFC?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III23 hours ago
My Post - 2022-05-17T135434.093
News

Are the 49ers Afraid Jimmy Garoppolo Will Succeed on His Next Team?

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
USATSI_17251278
News

Which Situation Must the 49ers Resolve first Between Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 16, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-16T144344.825
News

Honest First Impression of 49ers Wide Receiver Danny Gray

By Grant CohnMay 16, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-15T080242.494
News

49ers Go 8-9 in Game-by-Game Predictions

By Jarrett BaileyMay 15, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-15T074549.242
News

What is the Easiest Stretch of Games on the 49ers 2022 Schedule?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 15, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-14T124104.881
News

What is the Toughest Stretch of Games on the 49ers 2022 Schedule?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIMay 14, 2022
My Post - 2022-05-14T102509.911
News

The Schedule is Out: What's Next?

By Waruna PereraMay 14, 2022