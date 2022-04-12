Will the 49ers Keep Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk Together Long Term?

If they keep Samuel and give him an extension worth roughly $25 million, will they give Aiyuk a similar extension next year?

If the 49ers feel hesitant to pay one wide receiver top dollar, they almost certainly won't pay two wide receivers.

Contract negotiations between Deebo Samuel and the 49ers appear to have grown contentious, because the wide receiver market has exploded beyond what the 49ers expected. Suddenly, wide receiver has leapfrogged defensive end as the second-highest-paid position after quarterback. And Samuel is coming off an All Pro season, which according to the market means he's worth roughly $30 million per season and $70 million guaranteed.

The 49ers reportedly don't want to pay Samuel more than $22 million per season and $50 million guaranteed. It's likely the two sides will meet in the middle eventually, because trading Samuel would be the dumbest, least popular move in franchise history.

Remember, Aiyuk is entering his third season in the NFL, which means he'll be eligible for an extension next offseason. And as we see right now with Samuel, one elite season by a wide receiver makes him extremely expensive. And valuable.

So if the 49ers decide they're too cheap to pay two wide receivers top dollar, and they extend Samuel this season, that most likely means they'll trade Aiyuk next year if he plays too well. And from the looks of the current market, the 49ers just might be able to trade Aiyuk for a first-round pick if he makes the Pro Bowl.

You know how much the 49ers love draft picks.