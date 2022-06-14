Will the 49ers Re-Sign Jaquiski Tartt?

The 49ers saw him as an above-average starting safety not that long ago.

Isn't it odd that Jaquiski Tartt is still a free agent?

He started 14 games for the 49ers last season and 64 games for them in his career, plus he's only 30 and his cap number was $6.275 million just two seasons ago. Which means the 49ers saw him as an above-average starting safety not that long ago.

Now he's available and the 49ers don't want him?

Strange.

We know the 49ers like Talanoa Hufanga, but last season they clearly preferred Tartt. That's why Tartt played 727 snaps and Hufanga played just 395. What changed between February and now that made the 49ers prefer Hufanga?

Obviously, the 49ers want to prefer Hufanga because he's only 23. They want him to be their present and their future at strong safety. But what if he struggles in training camp or the preseason? What if teams pick on him and find that he's the weak link in the secondary?

At that point, will Tartt still be a free agent? Would it be too late to re-sign him?

It's possible Tartt will do what Josh Norman did last year when he waited until after training camp to sign with the 49ers. Veterans such as Norman and Tartt don't need training camp, but Talanoa sure does. So the 49ers can give him all the reps with the starters during camp and preseason and maybe even Week 1. And if it any point he shows he's not good enough, perhaps Tartt will be available and affordable.

It doesn't seem exactly like he's in demand.