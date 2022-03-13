Will the 49ers Sign Evan Engram?

Engram is a year younger than George Kittle, and was a first-round pick the same year Kittle was drafted.

The 49ers might be in the market for another tight end.

According to the New York Post, teams are preparing to make offers for free agent tight end Evan Engram, many teams see him as a big slot receiver and "one team with a Pro Bowl tight end under contract is among those strongly considering pursuing Engram in a non-traditional role, a source told The Post."

Could the 49ers be that team?

They have a Pro Bowl tight end -- George Kittle -- plus they've shown interest in Engram before. Two years ago, to be exact.

So yes, the 49ers probably are interested in Engram.

Engram is a year younger than Kittle, and was a first-round pick the same year Kittle was drafted. The difference is Engram runs a 4.42 -- absurdly fast for a tight end -- but he's not much of a blocker.

Which means on the 49ers, Engram essentially would be a big slot receiver. He wouldn't have to block much -- Kittle does the blocking, and he's a darn good blocker. Engram would be the No. 2 tight end whose primary job is getting open and catching passes.

That's the role the 49ers probably envisioned for Engram two years ago when they considered acquiring him, and the role they gave to Jordan Reed in 2020 when they didn't get Engram. Remember, the 49ers gave Reed 46 targets in 10 games that season. He was a key part of their offense.

Engram would be much better than Reed, and probably would cost the 49ers roughly $5 million per year.

Don't be surprised if the 49ers Engram when free agency starts this week.