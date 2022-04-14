Would the Jets Trade the 10th Pick to the 49ers for Deebo Samuel?

For the record, I say pay Samuel, make him happy and empower him to lead the team.

If the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel, they most likely will trade him in the next two weeks.

That's because the draft is two weeks away. And if the 49ers trade their best offensive weapon, they'll need immediate replacements from this draft, not picks in the future.

The New York Jets just happen to have lots and lots of picks in this draft, plus they're desperate for an offensive weapon to help their young quarterback, Zach Wilson. The Jets reportedly offered the Chiefs picks 35, 38 and 69 for Tyreek Hill, but Kansas City ultimately traded him to the Miami Dolphins for a package that included a late-first-round pick.

Would the Jets make the same offer for Deebo Samuel?

Why not? They probably would offer more. Samuel is two years younger than Hill and more effective than Hill. And as 49ers fans know, no wide receiver can carry a bad quarterback better than Samuel.

But would the 49ers accept a trade for Samuel that doesn't include a first-round pick? Probably not. Fans would revolt. They might revolt anyway if the 49ers trade Samuel no matter what they get in return.

How would fans feel if the Jets offered the 10th pick in the draft plus pick No. 38? They currently have two top-10 picks -- No. 10 and No. 4, so they could trade one.

For the record, I say pay Samuel, make him happy and empower him to lead the team.

But the 49ers might prefer trading Samuel for picks 10 and 38 as opposed to paying him $70 million guaranteed. And with the 10th pick, they could take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And with the 38th pick, they could take running back Breece Hall. And those two could replace Samuel.

Stay tuned. Things could get quite interesting in the next two weeks.