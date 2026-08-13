10 49ers With Everything to Gain in Preseason Opener Tonight
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The San Francisco 49ers preseason opener is the first chance to get a real look at some of the players and how they fit into the roster. Kyle Shanahan does not expect many starters to get snaps in the first preseason game. Still, there are plenty of players to watch. What do fans need to know?
10 San Francisco 49ers with most to gain in preseason opener
De’Zhaun Stribling
Stribling got healthy just in time to suit up for the preseason opener. He has flashed a lot in training camp. Now, the question is how he translates to game speed. Also, does he play more outside or in the slot? The slot is his best path to the roster.
Khalil Herbert
The running back room is thin with the number of injuries they have. It appears none of the players expected to make the 53-man roster can suit up. Herbert is the best of the bubble running backs.
Kurtis Rourke
Rourke did not get to participate in the preseason during his rookie year. Now, he is fully healthy and ready to show that he can be the 49ers' backup quarterback by the start of next season.
Robert Jones
The left guard position is wide open. So, aside from Jones, the question is whether Connor Colby plays left guard, and where in the rotation he stands. He was listed as a right guard, with Carver Willis behind Jones at left guard on the depth chart.
Josiah Deguara
With Kittle out, the 49ers have Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell. Then, there is a wide-open competition. Deguara signed last week but can push to make the team.
Nick Martin
Martin has reportedly been getting work starting next to Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Do they keep him in that role without those two starting, and how does he look?
Bryson Eason
This also includes his fellow UDFA James Thompson, who has flashed in training camp on the defensive line as well.
Romello Height
Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Keion White are unlikely to play, so Height should get on the field early and often. How does he look against the run, and does he have the pass-rush juice expected?
Marques Sigle
Has Sigle progressed in his second NFL season? Does he fit in the Raheem Morris defense as he did with Robert Saleh?
Nate Hobbs
Hobbs has been quiet this offseason. Does he work in the slot, play outside, or mix in at both?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley