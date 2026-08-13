The San Francisco 49ers preseason opener is the first chance to get a real look at some of the players and how they fit into the roster. Kyle Shanahan does not expect many starters to get snaps in the first preseason game. Still, there are plenty of players to watch. What do fans need to know?

10 San Francisco 49ers with most to gain in preseason opener

De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling got healthy just in time to suit up for the preseason opener. He has flashed a lot in training camp. Now, the question is how he translates to game speed. Also, does he play more outside or in the slot? The slot is his best path to the roster.

Khalil Herbert

The running back room is thin with the number of injuries they have. It appears none of the players expected to make the 53-man roster can suit up. Herbert is the best of the bubble running backs.

Kurtis Rourke

Rourke did not get to participate in the preseason during his rookie year. Now, he is fully healthy and ready to show that he can be the 49ers' backup quarterback by the start of next season.

Robert Jones

The left guard position is wide open. So, aside from Jones, the question is whether Connor Colby plays left guard, and where in the rotation he stands. He was listed as a right guard, with Carver Willis behind Jones at left guard on the depth chart.

Josiah Deguara

With Kittle out, the 49ers have Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell. Then, there is a wide-open competition. Deguara signed last week but can push to make the team.

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Nick Martin

Martin has reportedly been getting work starting next to Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Do they keep him in that role without those two starting, and how does he look?

Bryson Eason

This also includes his fellow UDFA James Thompson, who has flashed in training camp on the defensive line as well.

Romello Height

Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Keion White are unlikely to play, so Height should get on the field early and often. How does he look against the run, and does he have the pass-rush juice expected?

Marques Sigle

Has Sigle progressed in his second NFL season? Does he fit in the Raheem Morris defense as he did with Robert Saleh?

Nate Hobbs

Hobbs has been quiet this offseason. Does he work in the slot, play outside, or mix in at both?