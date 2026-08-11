49ers Training Camp has Raised More Questions than Answers

A week and a half of 49ers training camp has passed, and the projections for the 2026 season look worse than before the team hit the practice field.

The 49ers have been hit by a wave of adversity, from an unforeseen car accident that kept head coach Kyle Shanahan away from his duties to a wave of injuries that feeds into a mysterious substation theory.

These sobering outcomes have sucked all of the preseason optimism out of the fanbase.

Yes, the 49ers can still be good in the upcoming season, but as of now, expectations have simmered as injuries continue daily.

On the offensive side of the ball, the team has suffered injuries to almost every skill position player, with a high-upside player in wide receiver Ricky Pearsall ruled out for the season. The injuries at that position kept rolling in with Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling and running backs Kaelon Black and Jordan James.

The 49ers offense is already without George Kittle, who tore his Achilles at the end of last season.

This leaves Christian McCaffrey as the only healthy high-usage skill player from the 2025 season, and he had one of the highest usage rates of all time, which, for McCaffrey’s health, shouldn’t be repeated. Plus, he missed Monday's practice with "tightness."

Without the projected skill players, the 49ers offense is behind and losing chemistry because the team had to sign players who won’t be on the roster by the time training camp finishes.

On the bright side, quarterback Brock Purdy is reportedly having the best camp of his career, and if he can bring this play consistently, it will improve the team around him.

The defensive side of the ball will need to set the tone for the 49ers in a slightly adjusted scheme under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Coach Morris should be a good breath of fresh air, adjusting a scheme that has made a few schematic changes throughout the past 10 years.

Even then, the defense still has question marks, with Nick Bosa missing practices the past week with mysterious soreness, as well as questions about how the defense will adjust to a new scheme.

The defensive line looks improved from last season, which is great, given that the team had the fewest sacks in the NFL by a wide margin.

The cornerbacks are good but have struggled to force turnovers. Deommodore Lenoir is a lockdown corner, and Upton Stout is a physical nickel, but he lacks size against bigger receivers. On the other side, Renardo Green is good but needs to work on making plays on the ball.

I don’t expect much from the 49ers safeties; Ji’Ayir Brown hasn’t been good, lacking speed and instincts. I liken Brown’s instincts to Malik Mustapha’s; they both seem to be late on back-breaking plays.

Marques Sigle may have the highest ceiling in the safety room. Last year, in limited playing time, Sigle showed the ability to be in position to make plays but needs to work on finishing them.

The linebackers are improved from last year, with more depth and Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw back in the lineup. Nick Martin, who has been the third linebacker most of camp, will need to show his abilities throughout the preseason.

If the 49ers want a successful 2026 season, the team will need to find answers to these questions throughout training camp and into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.