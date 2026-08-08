The Good and Not So Good from Day 9 of 49ers Camp: Brock Purdy Throws 2 Pick-6s

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 9 of training camp. Here's who stood out. Keep in mind, Brock Purdy threw not one but two pick-sixes. More on him in a minute.

THE GOOD

1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan

Spoke to the media publicly for the first time since he crashed his car on July 14. He said he's feeling much better and expects to coach the team during the preseason and beyond. Said his only symptoms remaining are headaches and fatigue. Also explained how he crashed his car. Unfortunately, his story keeps changing. When he spoke to reporters in his office a couple weeks ago, he said his phone slipped off his lap and got stuck between his seats when he took his eyes off the road to grab it. Today, he said his phone fell off his lap and landed all the way in his back seat, and he turned all the way around to get it while the self-driving feature was on, and it malfunctioned, according to Shanahan. I'm guessing Tesla can confirm that if it's true. In addition, it seems like it would be hard to reach all the way to the back seat while wearing a seat belt. I wonder how many more times Shanahan's story will change.

2. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

Jumped Demarcus Robinson's route in the end zone and intercepted Brock Purdy and returned the pick for a touchdown. That's what Purdy gets for testing Lenoir when Renardo Green is on the field. It's never smart to challenge Lenoir, especially when the starting wide receivers are injured.

3. Nickelback Upton Stout

Intercepted a short pass that Brock Purdy served to him on a platter and returned the pick for a touchdown. Again, why test Stout when Green exists? Stout is so much better than him. More on Green in a minute.

4. Nickelback Nate Hobbs

Broke up two passes during 11-on-11 team drills and gave up no catches. Hobbs is the backup nickelback, which means he won't play unless Stout gets injured. So they might want to give Hobbs a look at cornerback, because that job opposite Lenoir is wide open.

5. Cornerback Jack Jones

Broke up a pass from Mac Jones that was intended for Deebo Samuel over the middle. As of now, I'd be in favor of Jones starting opposite Lenoir and in place of Green. Green simply isn't having a good camp.

6. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

Practiced for the first time since Monday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with "soreness," whatever that means. Clearly, it's not serious, which is good news, because Greenlaw has been battling injuries for the past two years. So far, his training camp has been a success. As opposed to Nick Bosa's camp, which seems to have ended on Monday. More on him in a minute.

7. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Returned team drills for the first time in a week and caught two passes, including one on third down against Upton Stout. Stribling ran a quick out route, made the grab, and picked up the first down. This was a classic Jauan Jennings play. Stribling looks promising. Unfortunately, the 49ers didn't let him participate in 1-on-1s, which is strange. Seems like they want to make sure he has a good day.

8. Defensive end Romello Height

Made Colton McKivitz look silly with a vicious spin move during 1-on-1s. Height is a dangerous pass rusher because he has multiple moves -- a speed move where he dips and bends around the corner, and a spin move back to the inside. The last defensive lineman the 49ers drafted who had multiple moves was Nick Bosa seven years ago.

9. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke

Completed a beautiful 25-yard pass over the middle between two defenders to Junior Bergen. I'm so excited to watch Rourke play during the preseason. He's having a terrific camp.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Threw two pick-sixes. The first one was a bad decision because he forced a pass in the end zone to Demarcus Robinson, who was heavily covered by Deommodore Lenoir. Bad matchup for the offense. Purdy simply got greedy. Later, Purdy threw a pass to De'Zhaun Stribling, who broke to the inside while Purdy's pass went to the outside and got intercepted by Stout. That looked like a miscommunication and a mistake by Stribling. Purdy is having a good camp, but there's only so much he can do with his current group of receivers. The 49ers aren't setting him up for success this year.

2. Defensive end Nick Bosa

Missed his third straight practice with "soreness." Meaning he hasn't set foot on the practice field since Monday. And he's sore even though he hasn't competed in 1-on-1s or 11-on-11s at all this offseason. Seems strange. Either he decided he doesn't want to show up to practice anymore, or his injury is worse than soreness, and the 49ers haven't told us yet. Keep in mind, Bosa has had three ACL tears in his career. His knees might not hold up much longer. In addition, I highly doubt the 49ers will give him another extension, and he probably knows that. I wonder if that has something to do with his absence.

3. Cornerback Renardo Green

He lost all of his reps during 1-on-1 drills. First, he gave up a deep catch to Deebo Samuel after holding him. Then, Green gave up a deep catch to Trenton Irwin (who?) during the same drill. Finally, Green got burned deep by KhaDarel Hodge, but Hodge dropped the pass. Then, during 11-on-11s, Green gave up a 15-yard catch to Stribling and a 10-yard catch to Junior Bergen. Green reminds me of former 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver. Like Culliver, Green looks the part of a No. 1 cornerback, because he's big and fast and doesn't give up much separation. But he also struggles to find the football and make plays with the ball in the air, and he's a pass-interference penalty waiting to happen. The 49ers should probably trade him before the rest of the league figures out he's a liability.

He's in great shape -- he just can't create separation or make contested catches. Today, he dropped a pass over the middle because there was a cornerback all over him. Which means he's not a good wide receiver.

5. Running back Patrick Taylor Jr.

Took the first rep at running back with the starters during 11-on-11s, and fumbled. Incredible that he's still on the team.