3 Major Questions Facing the 49ers Defensive Line as the Season Nears

The San Francisco 49ers defensive line is always a unit to watch, but in their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it should be under the magnifying glass even more. What are the biggest things the 49ers must watch for on the defensive front?

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line Brings Major Questions Into Preseason Week 2

Can Alfred Collins look better?

Alfred Collins' first preseason game in 2026 was rough. However, he started slow last year and began to pick up momentum as the season went on. This year, the team either needs him to take a big step in the nose tackle spot, or flash enough for the team to showcase him in a Vita Vea trade. Both cases make him a must-watch player.

The 49ers are expected to play their starters a bit longer, so Collins should have more time to get comfortable.

Can Gracen Halton climb the depth chart?

Halton was dominant in his rookie debut. He played 30 snaps, recorded one pressure, and added four run stops. However, he was behind Sebastian Valdez in the rotation and did not get snaps until later in the game.

He was banged up, so they did not want to overwhelm him. However, if he is going to rotate in as a rookie, they need to see more against better competition. Does Halton play earlier in the game? How does he look against tougher competition and next to players who are going to make the roster?

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Does a fifth lineman make a push for the roster?

The biggest competition on the depth chart is for the fifth defensive lineman role. The fifth spot is not a lock to make the roster, but it gives them a strong chance. It is also a lock to make the practice squad.

Sebastian Valdez was in the fourth spot, ahead of Halton, so it appears he is the top name in the mix right now. However, that was likely because it is his second year and he made the practice squad last year.

The other spots are James Thompson and Bryson Eason. These are intriguing options because they are rookie UDFAs. Thompson had two sacks on 22 snaps. Eason had a pressure and a stop on 21 snaps.

Meanwhile, Valdez played 31 snaps and had four tackles.

Who of these three continues to put in good performances, and does the order in which they see the field change?