4 49ers Who Lost Ground in Preseason Finale

The San Francisco 49ers preseason finale was the last chance for some players to make their case for the 53-man roster and starting spots. While some players made the most of it, others might have seen their status drop. Who is in a worse spot?

4 San Francisco 49ers whose status got worse after the preseason finale

Brayden Willis

Willis had a good chance to make the team all summer, but the last week has not gone his way. First, George Kittle returned to practice. That put the need for extra depth at tight end down the pecking order. However, he might miss Week 1, so they would want to keep someone around behind Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges.

It was looking like that would be Willis. Then, he got hurt in the preseason finale. Beyond that, new addition Hayden Rucci had a great game. Rucci is more of a fit for what the 49ers need and should have made it clear that Willis will not make the roster.

CJ West

West has been one of the biggest losers of the offseason. He had been banged up for most of training camp, which prevented him from taking a step in his second NFL season. When he returned, he struggled in the preseason. What makes matters worse is that Sebastian Valdez and James Thompson have excelled. Both are making strong cases for the roster, while the only reason West will make it is because of his former draft status.

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Brett Toth

Toth is another player losing his standing due to injury. He was supposed to be in the mix at both left guard and center. However, after dealing with a concussion, he has missed so much time that he has hardly been in the mix at either. The 49ers have moved on with the guard competition, and Drake Nugent appears to have played well enough that he is going to win the backup center job. This makes it hard to keep Toth.

Luke Gifford

Gifford is a core special teams asset and entered the year with a potential starting spot in three linebacker looks. However, he has not been on the field this summer while the room has improved. Jaden Dugger and Nick Martin should make the team if healthy. With Fred Warner and Dre Greelaw starting, he is already down to fifth. Tatum Bethune has been great in the preseason, and Garrett Wallow fills the special teams need. Gifford is firmly on the chopping block.