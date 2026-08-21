6 49ers Who May Have Won Jobs With Preseason Play

Now that the San Francisco 49ers' second preseason game is over, a few notable position and depth chart battles are coming more into focus. Who is starting to appear to have a job won?

6 San Francisco 49ers Winning Jobs With Preseason Play

Jacob Cowing

The return job has been one of the up-and-down competitions of the summer. From Cowing to Jordan Watkins, then Deebo Samuel, and back to Cowing. Cowing is healthy for the first time in a few weeks and immediately made an impact with a punt return for a touchdown. You cannot sit someone with that potential. If he stays healthy, he should make it.

Garrett Wallow

This is the second straight week that Wallow started. The team is not playing Fred Warner or Dre Greenlaw, but with Jaden Dugger as the name beside him, he is likely the first name off of the bench if injuries occur. He started in the playoffs last year and has special teams value. He is going to make the team.

Sebastian Valdez

This is the second week in a row that the 49ers' usage of Valdez shows what they think of him. When Osa Odighizuwa was done playing, the team threw the second-year UDFA into the mix. Valdez started for the 49ers last week, ahead of Gracen Halton and C.J. West. The team might be signaling that they like his chances to round out the roster as a depth addition.

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Carver Willis

The fourth-round rookie from Washington might win the starting left guard job by default. Connor Colby has spent the past two weeks at right guard, not even competing for the spot. Veteran Robert Jones had his chance, but the free agent did not get any game action with Brock Purdy and the first-team offense. Willis did. They trusted him enough to start in front of Purdy in the preseason, and he played well. No one else has stepped up, so he might win the job.

Brayden Willis

Willis got on the field with the first-team offense in three tight end looks. If George Kittle missed Week 1, the team is going to have to activate the 2023 seventh-round pick who has been active for 23 games in three seasons.

Sam Okuayinonu

With Mykel Williams unlikely to play in Week 1, and Keion White working back from injury, Okuayinonu has a great chance to start in Week 1. He started and recorded two tackles in the win.