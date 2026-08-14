49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Assesses De'Zhaun Stribling's Performance Against Titans
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The first of the San Francisco 49ers’ three preseason games is in the books, and rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling wasted no time making an impact.
His stock has continued to rise throughout training camp, an encouraging development considering the skepticism surrounding his selection in April.
Stribling has earned widespread praise from the coaching staff throughout camp, and he backed it up in his preseason debut by hauling in seven of eight targets for 63 yards.
Kyle Shanahan evaluates De'Zhaun Stribling's performance
"It seemed good. I mean, we'll see when we watch the film. I thought he struggled a little bit on the first drive, but I think he got three drives after that," shared Kyle Shanahan to reporters post game.
"It seemed like he executed all the stuff that went to him, and I liked how his hands looked out there and played physical."
"He's moving around, yeah. We're switching him up throughout the week and he did a number of different things today, too."
That may sound like bad news, but it’s actually encouraging when you consider Shanahan’s standards. It’s only the first preseason game, but this is about as perfect a start as he could have hoped for.
Still, it’s early days, and there’s plenty of room for Stribling to build on an impressive start. With injuries already taking their toll on the 49ers’ receiving corps, he should have plenty of opportunities to continue making his mark throughout the preseason.
If he can continue chipping away and improving, it wouldn't be surprising to see Stribling finding himself with a more significant role when San Francisco opens the regular season in Australia.
What De'Zhaun Stribling thought of his own performance
"I felt great out there. It felt great, like it was really clicking with the offense and hearing it in the huddle and lining up on the field," he shared.
"So, I'm very grateful that I had the opportunities and the passes that I did, you know, I was just trying to translate that and take all the coaching points so I can be better next week."
His mindset deserves just as much praise as his performance. It's obvious he's going to make the 53-man cut, but his involvement could be far larger than many initially expected.
If everything continues on its current trajectory, the talk of Stribling being a reach when the 49ers selected him with the No. 33 pick could soon be silenced.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal