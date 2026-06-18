49ers 2026 Roster Ranking: No. 66-64

With the days counting down until the start of the 2026 season, we are counting down the San Francisco 49ers roster to see who the best players are this season. We left off with the 67th most important player.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 66-64

No. 66 Running back Isaac Guerendo

Guerendo is entering his third NFL season with the 49ers. While he might make the roster due to his rookie contract, he may have played himself off the team over the past two years. Guerendo had 84 carries for 420 yards in his rookie year. Injuries did not help in year two, but he also lost trust and did not get a carry.

The team has drafted Jordan James and Kaelon Black since adding Guerendo and they appear to like both of them over the third-year back. If Guerendo does not end up with a role on special teams, he will get cut.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 65 Center Drake Nugent

Nugent is now entering his third NFL season with the team. He moves up a bit more than most practice squad candidates because center does not have much defined depth, and the team does not have a long term opton behind Jake Brendel. So, there is a scenario where they call on Nugent at some point this year, and he earns a chance to keep the job moving forward.

Still, the issue for him is that he is a center only. The team has Nick Zakelj and Brett Toth, who can play center if needed, but they bring guard flexibility as well. It is easier to see Nugent get called up from the practice squad than make the initial 53-man roster.

No. 64 Wide Receiver Junior Bergen

Bergen is a seventh-round pick entering his second year with the team. Injuries were the story of the rookie season for Bergen, who showed almost nothing due to being on the sidelines. He enters year two with a minimal chance to make an impact at wide receiver.

However, he comes in so close to the top 53 because he brings a return game skill set. He returned both kicks and punts when he was at Montana, and that is the main reason why the 49ers drafted him.

They have a few options at punt returner, but lack anyone with real experience returning kicks. Bergen could earn a role if he locks down the kick return spot.