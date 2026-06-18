49ers 2026 roster ranking: No. 67 can sneak onto 53-man roster

The San Francisco 49ers' focus for the offseason was to improve the depth of their roster entering 2026. The ranking of their 90-man roster should show how much deeper they are. Tight end Brayden Willis, who has been in the mix to make the roster in past years, now comes in at 67th when focusing on the most important players.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 67 Brayden Willis

Willis was a seventh-round draft pick in 2023. So, making it four years with the same team is impressive in itself. He did get sent down to the practice squad for large portions of his time with the 49ers, but also made appearances in all three seasons.

Willis played 56 snaps in his rookie season. Then, he played 25 snaps in year two. Unfortunately, he only played 13 snaps last season. Given the injury to George Kittle, the lack of snaps is concerning and likely speaks to his roster status entering his fourth NFL season.

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What has him higher than most is that the tight end room is not the deepest group. As Kittle recovers from his injury, the team might want to keep Willis around. However, the team hardly played Willis when Kittle was hurt last year, so he is going to need more than that to happen this year. Beyond that, they are a bit deeper at tight end with the addition of rookie UDFA Khalil Dinkins.

One of the big reasons Willis did not get more looks without Kittle last year was the emergence of Jake Tonges. Tonges is back this season and would be considered a starter if Kittle misses time.

Luke Farrell is a complementary number two due to his blocking. Willis does not have the blocking prowess that can match Farrell in this area. That is why Dinkins might be ahead of Willis as well.

Dinkins is more of a blocking tight end as well. So, it looks as though Tonges is the backup to Kittle, and Dinkins would slot in as the backup to Farrell. Willis is a different type of tight end altogether and is almost more insurance for Kyle Juscyk.

While he has special teams experience, his background is not enough to make him a valued piece of the roster. At best, he could sneak onto the 53-man roster due to an injury in the room. However, the most likely outcome is that he is back on the practice squad.