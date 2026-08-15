Players on the Bubble to Make San Francisco 49ers Roster

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have completed their first preseason game, it is a good time to review who is fighting to make the roster. Who are the locks, who are the bubble players, and who will get cut when the preseason ends?

San Francisco 49ers Bubble Watch

Quarterback

Locks (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Bubble (1): Kurtis Rourke



Out (1): Adrian Martinez

The injury status of Rourke is worth watching.

Running back

Locks (4): Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, Kaleon Black, Kyle Juszczyk

Bubble (1): Isaac Guerendo

Out (4): Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick, Khalil Herbet, Zamir White

Guerendo will not make it if he cannot stay healthy.

Wide Receiver

Locks (5): Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins

Bubble (2): Jacob Cowing, Christian Kirk

Out (5): Will Pauling, Khadarel Hodge, Malik Turner, Wesley Grimes, Trenton Irwin

Cowing and Kirk are fighting for one last spot.

Tight End

Locks (3): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges

Bubble (2): Brayden Willis, Josiah Deguara

Out (1): Hayden Rucci

The 49ers could elect to keep neither of the bubble players here.

Offensive Line:

Locks (7): Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Robert Jones, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Carver Willis

Bubble (5): Vederien Lowe, Austen Pleasants, Enrique Cruz, Drake Nugent, Brett Toth

Out (4): Kion Smith, Brandon Parker, Doug Kramer, Isaac Alarcon

Two tackles and one interior lineman should join the locks soon.

Defensive Line

Locks (4): Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, CJ West

Bubble (3): James Thompson, Bryson Eason, Sebastian Valdez

The lack of depth will have the three bubble players fighting throughout the preseason.

Edge Rusher

Locks (3): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Romello Height

Bubble (3): Keion White, Sam Okuayinonnu, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Out (3): Quinton Bell, Titus Leo, Xavier Thomas

Two of the three bubble players could sneak onto the roster.

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Linebacker

Locks (4): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Tatum Bethune, Jaden Dugger

Bubble (3): Nick Martin, Garrett Wallow, Luke Gifford

Out (2): Jalen Graham, Larry Worth

Martin has not shown enough to be considered a lock.

Cornerback

Locks (5): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Ephesians Prysock, Jack Jones

Bubble (3): Nate Hobbs, Jakob Robinson, Darrell Luter

Out (1): Eli Apple

Hobbs has not been healthy enough to be considered a lock.

Safety

Locks (3): Ji’Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle

Bubble (2): Siran Neal, Ashtyn Davis

Out (2): Jalen Stroman, Patrick McMorris

Neal vs Davis will likely come down to special teams.

Special Teams

Locks (3): Corliss Waitman, Eddy Pineiro, Jon Weeks

Total Locks: 43

Total Bubble: 25

Total Out: 23