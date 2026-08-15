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Players on the Bubble to Make San Francisco 49ers Roster

We're on bubble watch.
Parker Hurley|
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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San Francisco 49ers

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have completed their first preseason game, it is a good time to review who is fighting to make the roster. Who are the locks, who are the bubble players, and who will get cut when the preseason ends?

San Francisco 49ers Bubble Watch 

Quarterback 

Locks (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Bubble (1): Kurtis Rourke


Out (1): Adrian Martinez

The injury status of Rourke is worth watching. 

Running back

Locks (4): Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, Kaleon Black, Kyle Juszczyk

Bubble (1): Isaac Guerendo 

Out (4): Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick, Khalil Herbet, Zamir White

Guerendo will not make it if he cannot stay healthy. 

Wide Receiver 

Locks (5): Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins 

Bubble (2): Jacob Cowing, Christian Kirk

Out (5): Will Pauling, Khadarel Hodge, Malik Turner, Wesley Grimes, Trenton Irwin

Cowing and Kirk are fighting for one last spot. 

Tight End 

Locks (3): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges

Bubble (2): Brayden Willis, Josiah Deguara

Out (1): Hayden Rucci 

The 49ers could elect to keep neither of the bubble players here. 

Offensive Line: 

Locks (7): Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Robert Jones, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Carver Willis

Bubble (5): Vederien Lowe, Austen Pleasants, Enrique Cruz, Drake Nugent, Brett Toth

Out (4): Kion Smith, Brandon Parker, Doug Kramer, Isaac Alarcon

Two tackles and one interior lineman should join the locks soon. 

Defensive Line

Locks (4): Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, CJ West 

Bubble (3): James Thompson, Bryson Eason, Sebastian Valdez

The lack of depth will have the three bubble players fighting throughout the preseason. 

Edge Rusher

Locks (3): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Romello Height

Bubble (3): Keion White, Sam Okuayinonnu, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Out (3): Quinton Bell, Titus Leo, Xavier Thomas

Two of the three bubble players could sneak onto the roster. 

San Francisco 49er
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

Locks (4): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Tatum Bethune, Jaden Dugger 

Bubble (3): Nick Martin, Garrett Wallow, Luke Gifford

Out (2): Jalen Graham, Larry Worth 

Martin has not shown enough to be considered a lock. 

Cornerback 

Locks (5): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Ephesians Prysock, Jack Jones 

Bubble (3): Nate Hobbs, Jakob Robinson, Darrell Luter

Out (1): Eli Apple 

Hobbs has not been healthy enough to be considered a lock. 

Safety 

Locks (3): Ji’Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle

Bubble (2): Siran Neal, Ashtyn Davis 

Out (2): Jalen Stroman, Patrick McMorris 

Neal vs Davis will likely come down to special teams. 

Special Teams 

Locks (3): Corliss Waitman, Eddy Pineiro, Jon Weeks 

Total Locks: 43

Total Bubble: 25 

Total Out: 23

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Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

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