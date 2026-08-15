Players on the Bubble to Make San Francisco 49ers Roster
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers have completed their first preseason game, it is a good time to review who is fighting to make the roster. Who are the locks, who are the bubble players, and who will get cut when the preseason ends?
San Francisco 49ers Bubble Watch
Quarterback
Locks (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
Bubble (1): Kurtis Rourke
Out (1): Adrian Martinez
The injury status of Rourke is worth watching.
Running back
Locks (4): Christian McCaffrey, Jordan James, Kaleon Black, Kyle Juszczyk
Bubble (1): Isaac Guerendo
Out (4): Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick, Khalil Herbet, Zamir White
Guerendo will not make it if he cannot stay healthy.
Wide Receiver
Locks (5): Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins
Bubble (2): Jacob Cowing, Christian Kirk
Out (5): Will Pauling, Khadarel Hodge, Malik Turner, Wesley Grimes, Trenton Irwin
Cowing and Kirk are fighting for one last spot.
Tight End
Locks (3): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges
Bubble (2): Brayden Willis, Josiah Deguara
Out (1): Hayden Rucci
The 49ers could elect to keep neither of the bubble players here.
Offensive Line:
Locks (7): Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Robert Jones, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Carver Willis
Bubble (5): Vederien Lowe, Austen Pleasants, Enrique Cruz, Drake Nugent, Brett Toth
Out (4): Kion Smith, Brandon Parker, Doug Kramer, Isaac Alarcon
Two tackles and one interior lineman should join the locks soon.
Defensive Line
Locks (4): Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, CJ West
Bubble (3): James Thompson, Bryson Eason, Sebastian Valdez
The lack of depth will have the three bubble players fighting throughout the preseason.
Edge Rusher
Locks (3): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Romello Height
Bubble (3): Keion White, Sam Okuayinonnu, Ogbo Okoronkwo
Out (3): Quinton Bell, Titus Leo, Xavier Thomas
Two of the three bubble players could sneak onto the roster.
Linebacker
Locks (4): Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Tatum Bethune, Jaden Dugger
Bubble (3): Nick Martin, Garrett Wallow, Luke Gifford
Out (2): Jalen Graham, Larry Worth
Martin has not shown enough to be considered a lock.
Cornerback
Locks (5): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Ephesians Prysock, Jack Jones
Bubble (3): Nate Hobbs, Jakob Robinson, Darrell Luter
Out (1): Eli Apple
Hobbs has not been healthy enough to be considered a lock.
Safety
Locks (3): Ji’Ayir Brown, Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle
Bubble (2): Siran Neal, Ashtyn Davis
Out (2): Jalen Stroman, Patrick McMorris
Neal vs Davis will likely come down to special teams.
Special Teams
Locks (3): Corliss Waitman, Eddy Pineiro, Jon Weeks
Total Locks: 43
Total Bubble: 25
Total Out: 23
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley