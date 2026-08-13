49ers QB Brock Purdy Sees Bigger Role for One Wide Receiver This Season

The San Francisco 49ers’ preseason is now in full swing, giving non-key veterans valuable opportunities to earn more snaps and carve out bigger roles.

The 53-man roster deadline is on Sunday, August 30, at 3 pm PT. So the 49ers have three preseason games to think about as they play the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of the biggest position-group battles is at wide receiver. The 49ers have some difficult decisions to make, but this competition has been watched closely throughout the preseason.

Brock Purdy sees a bigger role for WR Demarcus Robinson

Apr 21, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into training camp, Demarcus Robinson was widely expected to not make the cut. At 31 and entering the second year of his contract in San Francisco, his future with the 49ers looked slightly uncertain.

That said, Robinson has stayed healthy throughout training camp, which has been especially important for a 49ers team once again dealing with a long list of injuries

Ricky Pearsall will miss the entire season as he continues to recover from PCL surgery, while Christian Kirk and Mike Evans remain questionable and day-to-day, respectively.

But with injuries continuing to thin out the wide receiver room, the 49ers may have little choice but to rely on Robinson. His ability to stay on the field could ultimately secure his place on the roster.

Brock Purdy has advocated for a larger role for Robinson, telling reporters: “Yeah. I think he’s just one of the best receivers that I’ve played with in terms of the one-on-one matchup and his feel for the game.

"We’ll have something drawn up like, ‘Hey, the receiver needs to get this many steps and be here on time,’ but sometimes there’s situations where you cut it off short or you push up into a guy a little bit longer and then get out of the cut.

"Like, he has a good feel for the game when it comes to that. He’s played for a while. He’s got a lot of savviness to him. And obviously in the red zone, he’s got length, he’s got just the ability to go up and get the ball.

"So, obviously I learned a lot about him last year, but this offseason, watching film on him, it’s like, all right, we can give this guy more ops and have him be a huge part of our offense.

"He’s had a great camp. He’s been out there every day showing up, making plays and catches. Today [Tuesday] against the Titans too. Same thing. So, I’m really excited for him.”