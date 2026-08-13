49ers QB Brock Purdy Sees Bigger Role for One Wide Receiver This Season
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The San Francisco 49ers’ preseason is now in full swing, giving non-key veterans valuable opportunities to earn more snaps and carve out bigger roles.
The 53-man roster deadline is on Sunday, August 30, at 3 pm PT. So the 49ers have three preseason games to think about as they play the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
One of the biggest position-group battles is at wide receiver. The 49ers have some difficult decisions to make, but this competition has been watched closely throughout the preseason.
Brock Purdy sees a bigger role for WR Demarcus Robinson
Heading into training camp, Demarcus Robinson was widely expected to not make the cut. At 31 and entering the second year of his contract in San Francisco, his future with the 49ers looked slightly uncertain.
That said, Robinson has stayed healthy throughout training camp, which has been especially important for a 49ers team once again dealing with a long list of injuries
Ricky Pearsall will miss the entire season as he continues to recover from PCL surgery, while Christian Kirk and Mike Evans remain questionable and day-to-day, respectively.
But with injuries continuing to thin out the wide receiver room, the 49ers may have little choice but to rely on Robinson. His ability to stay on the field could ultimately secure his place on the roster.
Brock Purdy has advocated for a larger role for Robinson, telling reporters: “Yeah. I think he’s just one of the best receivers that I’ve played with in terms of the one-on-one matchup and his feel for the game.
"We’ll have something drawn up like, ‘Hey, the receiver needs to get this many steps and be here on time,’ but sometimes there’s situations where you cut it off short or you push up into a guy a little bit longer and then get out of the cut.
"Like, he has a good feel for the game when it comes to that. He’s played for a while. He’s got a lot of savviness to him. And obviously in the red zone, he’s got length, he’s got just the ability to go up and get the ball.
"So, obviously I learned a lot about him last year, but this offseason, watching film on him, it’s like, all right, we can give this guy more ops and have him be a huge part of our offense.
"He’s had a great camp. He’s been out there every day showing up, making plays and catches. Today [Tuesday] against the Titans too. Same thing. So, I’m really excited for him.”
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal