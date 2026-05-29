This 49ers Veteran is an Obvious Offseason Cut Candidate

The San Francisco 49ers could move on from Demarcus Robinson this offseason. Despite being a ten-year veteran and the 49ers getting no cap savings, there is a chance that the 49ers will let Robinson go, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.

Demarcus Robinson might get cut by the San Francisco 49ers

It is easy to see why the team would cut him when you break down the wide receiver room. They added Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and De’Zhaun Stribling this offseason. Kirk is the only player who is not a guaranteed lock, but even he should have firm roster status, considering the team went out and brought him in.

Ricky Pearsall will obviously be in the mix as well. Injuries have been the name of his game, but he is only in his third NFL season, and he was a former first-round pick, so the team is not quite ready to give up on him yet.

Right off the bat, Robinson is pushing for the fifth spot. However, Jordan Watkins should be a favorite to take that spot, considering he was a former draft pick who was taken just last year. He got hurt last year, but he did flash.

Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Both Jacob Cowing and Junior Bergen could have higher claims to a sixth receiver role as well due to special teams and their ability to return kicks. The big issue with Robinson now is that he brings very little overall value.

He does not have a strong track record on special teams and does not return kicks, so the end of the roster does not suit him. Beyond that, his 276 yards last year were his worst mark since 2021, and third worst of his career. This was with the 49ers needing help at receiver, too. The team brought in Kendrick Bourne in the early portion of the season, and he ended up outproducing Robinson, who was signed months before him.

Robinson will be 32 years old. He lacks production and does not do the small things to stick to the back end of the roster. He is likely to get cut. The 49ers would have to eat $3.8M in dead cap if they let him go. However, only $866,867 would be on the cap this year, and $3.018M in dead cap would go on the 2027 cap. Still, in total, the team would save $1.84M this year.