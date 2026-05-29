This 49ers Veteran is an Obvious Offseason Cut Candidate
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The San Francisco 49ers could move on from Demarcus Robinson this offseason. Despite being a ten-year veteran and the 49ers getting no cap savings, there is a chance that the 49ers will let Robinson go, according to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report.
Demarcus Robinson might get cut by the San Francisco 49ers
It is easy to see why the team would cut him when you break down the wide receiver room. They added Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and De’Zhaun Stribling this offseason. Kirk is the only player who is not a guaranteed lock, but even he should have firm roster status, considering the team went out and brought him in.
Ricky Pearsall will obviously be in the mix as well. Injuries have been the name of his game, but he is only in his third NFL season, and he was a former first-round pick, so the team is not quite ready to give up on him yet.
Right off the bat, Robinson is pushing for the fifth spot. However, Jordan Watkins should be a favorite to take that spot, considering he was a former draft pick who was taken just last year. He got hurt last year, but he did flash.
Both Jacob Cowing and Junior Bergen could have higher claims to a sixth receiver role as well due to special teams and their ability to return kicks. The big issue with Robinson now is that he brings very little overall value.
He does not have a strong track record on special teams and does not return kicks, so the end of the roster does not suit him. Beyond that, his 276 yards last year were his worst mark since 2021, and third worst of his career. This was with the 49ers needing help at receiver, too. The team brought in Kendrick Bourne in the early portion of the season, and he ended up outproducing Robinson, who was signed months before him.
Robinson will be 32 years old. He lacks production and does not do the small things to stick to the back end of the roster. He is likely to get cut. The 49ers would have to eat $3.8M in dead cap if they let him go. However, only $866,867 would be on the cap this year, and $3.018M in dead cap would go on the 2027 cap. Still, in total, the team would save $1.84M this year.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley