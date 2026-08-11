Kyle Shanahan Gets Blunt About the 49ers Losing Ricky Pearsall

Kyle Shanahan held a press conference on Saturday for the very first time since the 49ers began training camp. It's a sign that he's close to a full recovery from his car accident.

A majority of the questions posed to Shanahan were about him, but he did get some regarding the team. One of those questions was about Ricky Pearsall.

The 49ers placed Pearsall on the Injured Reserve list on Aug. 1 due to his PCL injury from last season. He's set to have surgery to mend the injury.

Shanahan surely had big plans and hopes for Pearsall this season. Now, he has to adjust without him. Here's what he had to say when he was asked about losing Pearsall for the season.

Shanahan gets blunt on Pearsall's loss

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Losing Ricky was a real big deal. We’ve had a number of injuries in camp, but that's really the only one that's actually been not just a camp injury. Losing a player like Ricky is a huge deal," Shanahan said. "It ties to everybody. You hope for Stribling, you hope for Mike, you hope for that whole group. A lot of people have to step up, but no one here is wired exactly how Ricky is. They're all a little bit different.

"So, you do lose a big part of what we were planning on. That's where guys do have to step up. That's what gets frustrating when guys like Stribling tweak a muscle and stuff, because, yeah you want guys to step up, but you’ve got to train them to do it. They’ve got to work to do it. They’ve got to be out there to be able to do it at an NFL level, which is coming real fast.”

This is all Shanahan and the 49ers can do. It's to look at the wide receiver group and see who can step up with Pearsall out for the year.

It's also easier to do once they reunited with Deebo Samuel. His return significantly softens the loss of Pearsall and even provides an upgrade.

In any case, 2026 was a critical year for Pearsall. This forces Shanahan to adjust, but he won't wallow in it. The 49ers have to turn the page without him and act like he never existed.

They'll move on accordingly with the hope that the injuries slow down.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.