49ers Could Face Another Coaching Exit This Offseason
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It is starting to feel like every season ends with an assistant under Kyle Shanahan either getting hired as a head coach or getting head coach interviews. So, it should not be a surprise that offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak was ranked as the third best head coaching candidate in the NFL by Brent Sobelski of Bleacher Report.
San Francisco 49ers OC Klay Kubiak Tabbed as Future NFL HC
Sobelski noted that Kubiak has everything that NFL owners crave when it comes to their next head coaching hire.
“If there's one thing NFL owners love, they are often smitten by young offensive minds with a pedigree,” wrote Sobelski. “Technically, that's three different qualifiers. But they're all wrapped up into one with the San Francisco 49ers' Klay Kubiak.”
Kubiak is just 38 years old. He has been with the 49ers as an offensive assistant since 2021 and he has been their offensive coordinator for two seasons. So, he is young, he coaches offense, and he has pedigree.
What might help him more than his ties to Shanahan are his family ties. Gary Kubiak, his father, was a long-time NFL coach. His brother Klint Kubiak has also had a success in his first year as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. Owners know the family and will think it is in his blood.
Still, it is easy to tie everything back to Shanahan, especially when Gary played Kyles father, Mike, on the Denver Broncos.
Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur did not work the 49ers, but they were coordinators who came up as assistants under Shanahan.
Current head coaches who did work for the 49ers include Robert Saleh, Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Demeco Ryans and Jeff Hafley. Mike McDaniel was hired away from the 49ers previously as well.
It is clear that teams are interested in getting a piece of this coaching tree, whether it be on the offensive or defensive side of the football.
Shanahan has had a lot of his assistants turn into coaches and hit. Kubiak has the family history on his side. He fits all of the other qualifications teams are looking for. It would not be a surprise if this was the last year that Kubiak was coaching for the 49ers. At the least, the team must prepare for him to get interviews.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley