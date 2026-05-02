49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Sheds Light on His Ruthless Pre-Draft Strategy

Kyle Shanahan has a lot on his plate as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

As the new season approaches, Shanahan enters his 10th year leading San Francisco alongside general manager John Lynch, with both having joined in 2017.

It’s been clear in recent years what to expect with these two at the helm, and now Shanahan has shared how he narrows his focus ahead of the draft.

Kyle Shanahan watches a ton of tape

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Even at the end of the NFL season, there is little downtime, with preparations for free agency, roster moves, and the NFL Draft in April leaving plenty to handle before turning to the new season.

Shanahan has outlined how much tape he wants to review and each staff member’s role in evaluating players before the draft.

"A ton. I mean, I feel like I'm just always playing catch-up. You know, that's what John [Lynch] and his whole department, they do all year," he shared on The Rich Eisen Show.

"So, they got a really good idea in January when the season ends. They kind of re-evaluate it after all the pro days, the Combine and everything, but they don't change that much because, you know, we try to base everything off the film.

"But there's certain things that guys can do that can hurt themselves or help themselves after that. For me, you know, I just I pick up that tape for the first time in February. You know, I don't usually know who the Heisman is or anything like that at that time.

"One way we do it here is we give all the position coaches a responsibility to make highlight tapes on everybody. I tell them they have to watch a lot of game tape to make those highlights. And then I study their highlight tapes so I can study 200 people.

"I always tell them if I don't like their highlight tape then I'm not going to watch anything after, so those guys put a lot of work into their highlight tape. But that's the way you can get it done, in a two-month time frame."

It seems like a gruelling process, but the 49ers have now selected eight new rookies after originally having six draft picks.

While it remains unclear how many will make the 53-man roster in August, Kyle Shanahan’s thorough approach offers valuable insight into an NFL organization.