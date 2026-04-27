Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Not All Rookies Will Make 49ers’ 53-Man Roster
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The San Francisco 49ers added eight new players in the 2026 NFL Draft after entering with just six picks.
More bodies mean more competition for spots on the final 53-man roster. Ultimately, that’s a positive, as the biggest takeaway from the draft is the added depth and flexibility.
While not all of these picks are expected to make a long-term impact, they provide valuable competition and help strengthen the current roster ahead of the new season.
Kyle Shanahan admitted not all draft picks could make the final cut
It’s only late April, giving players roughly four months to integrate and prove themselves. Every pick will have a chance to show their value, though head coach Kyle Shanahan has acknowledged that not all will likely make the final 53-man roster due to the 49ers’ multiple additions in free agency.
"I'm always hoping that we got a chance that all these guys make the team. That's kind of the goal with all your draft picks," shared Shanahan with reporters on Saturday.
"You go in with six and you can find a way to get eight. If we can find eight guys to make our 53, you get a lot better. Now, I think starting with free agency, how free agency went, I think that's going to be a huge challenge.
"That's why you get in some spots and you're like, 'man, I really want to take this position.' But the best available here, I don't think could beat out who we have. Whether you want to get better or not at the position. It doesn't always show that way.
"And I think we really did good in free agency. So, I think it'll be a challenge for all eight of these guys to make our team. I think we have a chance for a couple guys possibly to start or have a chance to start.
"And I think a number of these guys can be a big part or have a chance to start two years from now when you have some unrestricted free agents that we lose.
"So overall, I hope all eight guys just contribute."
An abundance of competition across multiple positions is always a positive, and after dealing with numerous injuries last season, the organization now has further depth to rely on.
If similar injury struggles arise again, they’ll be better equipped to call up players from the practice squad to fill gaps quickly.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal