49ers Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling Continues to Turn Heads in Camp

One of the players on the San Francisco 49ers to closely monitor entering training camp was rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.

He was a polarizing draft pick back in April, and that makes him a vastly intriguing player to watch in camp. This is the first glimpse for Stribling to show everyone why the 49ers wanted him.

So far, he’s been nails. Stribling is off to a smooth start in training camp. Practically every reporter in attendance has cited him playing well, and he’s even turning heads on the team.

Stribling continues to impress in camp

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I love him. He's very mature for a young guy. He's learned the book. He's learned the formations. He does things right,” said acting head coach Chris Foerster. “He makes plays. He's fast. He's physical. He's got really, really good hands.

“The guy, he's outstanding. Everything that our scouting staff and position coaches evaluated him as just seems to be coming true. It's early. He's got a long way to go, but for early, he's doing so many things very well. It's very impressive.”

Foerster isn’t the only person on the 49ers who likes what he sees from Stribling. When asked who stood out to him in training camp so far, Mike Evans cited Stribling immediately.

“Strib. Strib’s had a really good offseason, OTAs, and he’s continued that during training camp.”

It’s not the most illustrious review of a player, but it’s credit nonetheless. Evans didn’t want to single out a player in the wide receiver group to a dramatic extent, which is smart of him as a leader.

In any case, finding negativity or criticism of Stribling through training camp after a week has been little to nothing. It’s odd to see. That means he’s hitting the ground running.

It’s uncommon for a rookie to do that in the 49ers’ offense since it’s so complex. Yet Stribling seems to be getting enough down and is fitting in well early on.

With that said, it would be unwise to get used to nothing but positivity about Stribling. He’s bound to have some bad moments down the line, especially now that the 49ers are practicing in pads.

This is where the true evaluation begins and where compliments given to him matter the most. It’s different when he knows contact will be delivered at any moment from Fred Warner or Dre Greenlaw.

If anything, he needs that. He needs some low moments to push and test him. That way, when the trying times of the regular season arrive, he’ll be ready to endure them and perform.

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