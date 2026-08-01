49ers Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling Continues to Turn Heads in Camp
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One of the players on the San Francisco 49ers to closely monitor entering training camp was rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling.
He was a polarizing draft pick back in April, and that makes him a vastly intriguing player to watch in camp. This is the first glimpse for Stribling to show everyone why the 49ers wanted him.
So far, he’s been nails. Stribling is off to a smooth start in training camp. Practically every reporter in attendance has cited him playing well, and he’s even turning heads on the team.
Stribling continues to impress in camp
“I love him. He's very mature for a young guy. He's learned the book. He's learned the formations. He does things right,” said acting head coach Chris Foerster. “He makes plays. He's fast. He's physical. He's got really, really good hands.
“The guy, he's outstanding. Everything that our scouting staff and position coaches evaluated him as just seems to be coming true. It's early. He's got a long way to go, but for early, he's doing so many things very well. It's very impressive.”
Foerster isn’t the only person on the 49ers who likes what he sees from Stribling. When asked who stood out to him in training camp so far, Mike Evans cited Stribling immediately.
“Strib. Strib’s had a really good offseason, OTAs, and he’s continued that during training camp.”
It’s not the most illustrious review of a player, but it’s credit nonetheless. Evans didn’t want to single out a player in the wide receiver group to a dramatic extent, which is smart of him as a leader.
In any case, finding negativity or criticism of Stribling through training camp after a week has been little to nothing. It’s odd to see. That means he’s hitting the ground running.
It’s uncommon for a rookie to do that in the 49ers’ offense since it’s so complex. Yet Stribling seems to be getting enough down and is fitting in well early on.
With that said, it would be unwise to get used to nothing but positivity about Stribling. He’s bound to have some bad moments down the line, especially now that the 49ers are practicing in pads.
This is where the true evaluation begins and where compliments given to him matter the most. It’s different when he knows contact will be delivered at any moment from Fred Warner or Dre Greenlaw.
If anything, he needs that. He needs some low moments to push and test him. That way, when the trying times of the regular season arrive, he’ll be ready to endure them and perform.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN