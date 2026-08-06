How Veteran Teammates Are Helping 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling Develop

There are plenty of eyes on San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling this season.

The 49ers selected Stribling with the No. 33 overall pick after trading out of the first round. The move came earlier than many analysts and even Stribling himself expected.

While some praised San Francisco for making the selection, others questioned whether No. 33 was the right spot to take him. Regardless, the pick can be considered a reach because Stribling was projected by many to come off the board later in the second round or even the third.

But that doesn't mean he can't shut that narrative down right away. It appears he's already making great progress in training camp.

What De'Zhaun Stribling has learnt so far with the 49ers

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been just over a week of practice, and Stribling has already made an impression despite missing a couple of days with hamstring tightness.

His time on the sidelines appears to be nothing more than a precaution as he's currently day-to-day, but that hasn't stopped teammates from taking notice. Everyone, including new wide receiver and future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, has been impressed by the rookie.

In an interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, he revealed how he's developed working alongside Evans, Deebo Samuel and the veteran receivers.

"Just learning points from everything—from route details to how you do certain things, catching the ball, hand placement," Stribling said. "Just learning from each and every one of them. And also competing, trying to push them to be better so then I can be better also."

It seems he possesses all the intangibles, but it's the tangible aspects of his game that will help him make an immediate impact.

"I don't like putting numbers or expectations out there," Stribling said on what to expect from his rookie season. "I just like going out there and playing the best that I can play, and that's all it is at the end of the day, doing what I can do at the highest level to help the whole team win."

The 49ers have already decided to shut down Ricky Pearsall for the season after he experienced recurring PCL pain. Christian Kirk is also dealing with a calf strain, though his injury is not considered too serious.

Stribling could enter Week 1 with an even larger role than initially expected, something he'll have to be ready for.