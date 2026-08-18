49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Shares Bleak Mykel Williams Update

Well, this is a bummer. Kyle Shanahan has shared a bleak update on Mykel Williams ahead of the 49ers' Week 1 matchup with the Rams.

"We do think he's close," Shanahan said. "I do think Week 1 would be a long shot, but we haven't ruled it out yet. He's progressing really well."

Anytime a player is deemed a "long shot" for a game, they're not gonna play. And while Shanahan leaves his status a bit open-ended, he's basically saying Williams won't play.

Week 1 against the Rams in Australia is a little more than three weeks away. Williams hasn't even practiced yet, as he works his way back from a torn ACL. Maybe if he began this week, he'd have a chance to play.

But the 49ers need Williams to have an adequate ramp-up period when he is cleared to practice. Getting him started now and playing in Week 1 would be a little too rushed.

The last thing they want is to be reckless by bringing their 2025 first-round pick back. Besides, Williams being a long shot to be active in Week 1 isn't that shocking.

Williams is still on schedule

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a bummer, but I think it was always headed in this direction. Williams is roughly nine months removed from his ACL reconstruction surgery.

Now, nine months is about the time you'd like to see a player begin activities on the field. It is a 9- to-12-month recovery, after all. Even Nick Bosa returned to the field after the nine-month mark.

However, tearing his ACL wasn't the only damage done to Williams' knee. He also suffered lateral meniscus damage. That will tack on extra time for recovery.

Bosa may have been fine for 9 or 10 months, but he only needed surgery on his ACL. He didn't do any other damage to his knee, as Williams did.

No one should think Williams is falling behind schedule or that there's been a setback. He is on schedule, but I wouldn't expect him to make his regular-season debut until Week 5.

The 49ers will most likely place him on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he will have to miss the first four games of the season.

That will give him plenty of time to not feel pressured to return and work on being fully fit.

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