Biggest questions facing 49ers after Mykel Williams' knee injury
The 49ers offense finally got untracked against a bad New York Giants defense. The 34-24 win may have come at a big cost though as the MetLife turf took down Mykel Williams. Kyle Shanahan said after the game the team fears Williams may have torn his ACL and could be out for the season.
Given all the injuries, the fact that the Niners are 6-3 overall and 3-0 in the division is impressive and sets them up for a playoff berth, if they can win the games they’ll be favored in the rest of the way.
Game Balls
Christian McCaffrey-Scored two touchdowns on 106 yards rushing and 67 in the air. That puts his career scrimmage yards above 12,000, and into the Top 70 in NFL history for all players.
Tatum Bethune-A career high of 16 tackles. Bethune stuffed the run and did a nice job in coverage against Giants tight end Theo Johnson.
Brian Robinson Jr.-Five runs for a gaudy 53 yards, including a powerful 18-yard touchdown run.
Mac Jones-He was 14-14 in the first half and finished at 19-24 for 235 yards and two touchdowns. A fumble/pick was the lone blemish on an efficient day.
Renardo Green-Six tackles and two passes defended, he looks to be fully healthy now and has returned to form.
Big Picture
If Williams is out for the year, that’s a big blow to the run defense, and to a defensive line rotation that was already too shallow. I don’t think the potential injury impacts the trade deadline; in my view, they’re trying to get something done regardless, but it underscores the need to add talent to the DL.
The latest deadline rumors have the Niners calling Cincinnati about edge Trey Hendrickson, linebacker Logan Wilson, and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt. Miami is reportedly now willing to part with one of their edges, presumably Jaelen Phillips, with Philadelphia in the lead to acquire him.
The Jets are asking for a 2nd on edge Jermaine Johnson and a 3rd on RB Breece Hall. We’ll see if those prices go down with the deadline hitting at 1 pm on Tuesday. No word on the price for Quinnen or Quincy Williams.
Some argue the Niners won’t win a ring this year and should stand pat. At 6-3, I doubt they will and think they should look to make moves. This isn’t just about this year; it’s about what skill sets they lack and need for next year and beyond.
1. Edge–They need a high-quality third edge to add to the rotation and step in if Nick Bosa or Bryce Huff go down.
2. Pass coverage LB-Hence the interest in the Bengals Wilson and potentially the Jets Quincy Williams.
3. Defensive Back-The depth is thin, and the Niners have loved Taylor-Britt since his draft year. They were rumored to want him, and Cincinnati traded in front of them.
4. Running Back-After this game the RB room may look fine, but the Giants are the worst run defense in the league and weak in the red zone. McCaffrey is rumored to be weighing a move to wide receiver and has been less effective this year on the ground. I don’t expect a move for Hall but think it would be a good idea.
5. Safety-Big need, but there’s no one available.
6. Offensive Line-Big need, but there’s no one available.
Prediction
They add an edge, and that can range from Hendrickson to Arden Key. Any of the three rumored Bengals would be a valuable get.
I don’t see the Niners giving up the 1st round pick Cincinnati is demanding for Hendrickson, but I can see a lesser version of the McCaffrey deal with multiple day two picks as their offer. The deadline is expected to be uncharacteristically busy given there's no dominant team in the league this year.